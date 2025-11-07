Artists illuminate modern myths and realities in Hyderabad's Sculpting with Light and Darkness

There are times where sculptures as a form are a commentary on society, its evolution, people and how civilisation has come to be.

Sculpting with Light and Darkness is a show curated to represent the political, and metaphysical state of the world

Ina Puri, the exhibit’s curator, brings together three artists unafraid to voice their opinions, to share their perspectives on the ever evolving world around us. “In the oeuvre of KS Radhakrishnan, LN Tallur and Sumakshi Singh, I was delighted to discover an intellectual openness. Here were artists whose ideas and ideology stood defiantly firm and resolute through their decades of practice,” shares Ina.

While artists from the same school of thought or practice bring a shared vision, Ina wanted a collective of artists who represent unique and original ideas through diverse circumstances and works. “The exhibition is in three sections and the ideas on light and darkness spill over to each in unique ways,” adds Ina.