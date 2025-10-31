India Art Fair’s EDI+IONS brings a collection of galleries and artists from across India to Hyderabad

As a mirror to life, art reflects our memories and our sense of belonging. It reveals how we evolve, how we remember, and how we make meaning. Through the ages, artists have turned to materials, landscapes, and lived stories to ask a timeless question: what does art truly mean to us?

This year, that question finds new form in Hyderabad as the India Art Fair introduces EDI+IONS, a format designed to travel, connect, and respond to India’s many creative ecosystems.

At EDI+IONS Hyderabad, artists such as Rathin Barman, Jignesh Panchal, and Priyanka Aelay explore memory, migration, and identity — each through their own lens

According to Jaya Asokan, director of India Art Fair, EDI+IONS was born from a simple but powerful idea — to extend the fair’s spirit beyond Delhi and engage art communities more intimately across the country. “The idea was not to replicate the fair, but to create smaller, city-specific showcases that capture each region’s distinct culture and energy,” she explains.

Hyderabad, she adds, was the natural choice to begin. “It’s a city where heritage and innovation co-exist beautifully — where craft traditions thrive alongside cutting-edge contemporary art.”