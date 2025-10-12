The Mirror of Vision exhibition in Hyderabad is all about identity and evolution

Bratin’s paintings often feature lotus ponds, herons, kingfishers, and the shifting moods of nature. In Nilanjana, blue lotus leaves spread like eyeliner across a golden sky. Yaman captures the twilight glow of a raga, while Homecoming shows herons returning at dusk, their wings echoing the fading light. These motifs come naturally to him. Having grown up surrounded by ponds and groves, nature remains his lifelong muse. “I cannot paint cities or crowds. My subjects are the moods and feelings of nature, the light, the air, the sound of wings at dusk,” he shares.

The medium, tempera, is central to his practice. He describes it as both dynamic and meditative, a process that allows him to build light through multiple layers of colour. “Each stroke weaves light into the surface,” he explains. The delicate transparency of tempera gives his paintings a luminous depth, making them appear to breathe with life.