The Mirror of Vision exhibition in Hyderabad is all about identity and evolution

The Bengal School of Art emerged in the early 20th century as a response to British academic art. Led by Abanindranath Tagore and nurtured in Santiniketan, it sought to rediscover India’s own artistic language, one of nature, mythology, and spirituality. Soft washes, delicate tempera strokes, and gentle tones became its hallmark.
It is within this tradition that Bratin Khan finds his voice. His exhibition in Hyderabad, Mirror of Vision, pays tribute to this heritage. “In Mirror of Vision, I depict my memories and emotions from boyhood to now. Each painting is a memory made visible, a silent prayer to the universe,” he says.
Bratin’s paintings often feature lotus ponds, herons, kingfishers, and the shifting moods of nature. In Nilanjana, blue lotus leaves spread like eyeliner across a golden sky. Yaman captures the twilight glow of a raga, while Homecoming shows herons returning at dusk, their wings echoing the fading light. These motifs come naturally to him. Having grown up surrounded by ponds and groves, nature remains his lifelong muse. “I cannot paint cities or crowds. My subjects are the moods and feelings of nature, the light, the air, the sound of wings at dusk,” he shares.
The medium, tempera, is central to his practice. He describes it as both dynamic and meditative, a process that allows him to build light through multiple layers of colour. “Each stroke weaves light into the surface,” he explains. The delicate transparency of tempera gives his paintings a luminous depth, making them appear to breathe with life.
Music, too, flows through his art. A musician himself, Bratin paints while listening to ragas such as Ahir Bhairav, Miya ki Todi, and Yaman. “Each painting is a symphony of colours, a silent offering to the universe,” he says. Works like Evening prayer, where a fisherman prays under a crescent moon, and Basant, where parrots flutter among crimson blossoms, capture a sense of peace and rhythm, uniting the human, the divine, and the natural.
“My painting is like music, like a prayer. Through flowers, birds, and light, I offer my devotion to the universe,” he reflects. Mirror of the Vision stands as a testament to Bratin’s love for nature and his dedication to his art.
Free entry.
On till November 9, 11am to 7 pm.
At Kalakriti Art Gallery, Banjara Hills.
Email: anshula.u@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress