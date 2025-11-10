What is the hidden secret behind the '94' scribbled across Manikarnika in Varanasi?

According to people who know the rituals at Manikarnika Ghat, the act of writing ‘94’ is symbolic to represent surrender; a gesture of offering those mortal actions to Shiva for emancipation from the cycle of birth and death. This belief, however, is rooted in oral tradition rather than any specific Hindu scripture. Priests at the ghat describe it as a locally evolved practice, handed down through generations of cremation caretakers, known as Doms.

However, scholars and cultural researchers indicate that this ritual finds no direct reference in classical Hindu scriptures on cremation rites, such as the Garuda Purana or Vishnu Smriti. Rather, it seems to have evolved as a local spiritual practice that encapsulates the unique blend of mythology, devotion, and lived tradition that characterizes Varanasi. The persistence of the 94 mark on ashes underlines the fact that oral storytelling and ritual innovation continue to shape the city's cultural landscape.

Even as experts explain that the ritual does not find any scriptural citation, its emotional resonance keeps visitors in thrall. Varanasi, therefore, sees the ashes of the dead, numbered 94, turning out to be more than ashes: symbols of faith and continuity and of the eternal human striving for post-mortem peace. In Varanasi, where every flame has a story to tell, even a number will bridge the gap between mortality and the divine.