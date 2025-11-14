Saalumarada Thimmakka, the ‘Mother of Trees’, passes away at 114

Saalumarada Thimmakka, celebrated as a prominent environmental conservationist, has sadly passed at the age of 114. Thimmakka was widely recognized for her work on tree-planting and caring for the planet, which gave her both national and international notoriety. The "Mother of Trees" had died in a coma from an illness at a hospital in Bengaluru, marking the end of a long and remarkable career in grassroots conservation. Born in June 1911, she reaffirms her status as one of India's most prominent environmentalists at the age of 114.

Celebrating Saalumarada Thimmakka's enduring legacy

Saalumarada Thimmakka was born in 1911 in Gubbi taluk of Karnataka and raised in poverty and harsh realities to become one of the world's most important environmentalists. She started planting trees in the 1950s with her spouse, Bikkala Chikkaiah, as the couple could not conceive children. Their decision to nurture 385 banyan trees along the Hulikal–Kudur stretch became the basis of her life's work. The couple carried water for kilometres during years of drought, protected saplings from cattle, and maintained their growth with limited resources.