Shubham Pujari's 'Chhoti Soch' in Hyderabad brings laughter to the big city experience

With high hopes, every once in a while someone takes the leap of faith and moves to a big city. It’s the idea of endless possibilities, meeting new people, and life-changing experiences that draws us towards it. Comedian Shubham Pujari’s latest show, Chhoti Soch, explores this shift through humour.

“It is about my first relationship, the move from a small town to a big city, and the struggles that I faced. All in all, it focuses on my transition of becoming a more open-minded person,” shares Shubham. While the show is based on true events, elements of fiction assist the storytelling.

Starting his career with writing skits for his YouTube channel, Shubham never thought stand-up comedy was a field he could become a part of. “At the time, our idea of comedy was only Kapil Sharma. I thought that there was a boundary that I could not cross. But then, someone introduced me to open mics where I presented a four-minute set. I got introduced to the entire circuit, and soon enough, one thing led to another,” says Shubham.

Over the years, Shubham has learnt where to draw the line. “When I see a parent or so, I ask them a couple of questions and make them comfortable. I also inform them that there might be 18-plus content; that’s how I gauge their reactions. Then I proceed to cut out bits from the show that may seem uncomfortable,” he shares.

Shubham’s writing process involves a lot of trial and error. It starts with penning the set; and after figuring out multiple ways of speaking it out, the performance element is added. “The first six months I began stand-up comedy, nobody would laugh at my jokes. So, I’m always prepared for that. It never shakes my confidence,” he shares.

In the last couple of months, Shubham has “gotten a lot of messages” from Hyderabad to have a show here; “so, here I am,” he says as he signs off.

