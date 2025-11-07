Hyderabad is all set for a theatrical extravaganza as the Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival returns with its 20th edition

What is this life, if full of care
We have no time to stand and stare…
We should have stories which in turn make life worth living. They open up a world of creativity, emotion, and expression. Among all art forms, theatre remains one of the most powerful and intimate ways of storytelling. There are plays about everything under the sun, stories that move you, provoke thoughts, or hold a mirror to the society. Recreating this creative spirit, Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival kicks off in the city. Curated by theatre revivalist Padma Shri Mohammad Ali Baig, the 20th edition of the festival unfolds over three weekends.
This year’s edition brings together the works of stalwarts like Mahesh Elkunchwar, Alaknanda, Sharmila Tagore, Anupam Kher, Mohan Agashe, Lillete Dubey, Baharul Islam, and Swapan Mondal, alongside fresh voices and debutants such as Junaid Khan, Zahan Kapur, Anirudh Sarkar, and Indian actress and director, Faezeh Jalali.
The festival will showcase an interesting line-up of performances, including Chandaa Bedni by Rangakarmee Theatre Group, Kolkata; Dorra by Shudrka, Hyderabad and Unchayi by Seagull Theatre, Assam. There’s Runaway Brides by Faezeh Jalali, Lockdown Liaisons by Lillete Dubey, and Siachen by the renowned actor, writer, and director Makarand Deshpande.
Mohammad Ali Baig expresses, “Since the past 20 years, we’ve presented the who’s who of world theatre to Hyderabad, nurturing an audience that understands and appreciates the art form. The shift this time is from stalwarts to the next generation.”
For him, the idea has always been to curate meaningful productions with popular appeal. “Many artistes now say they look forward to being in Hyderabad around this time every year.”
City-based theatre group Shudrka, which has been actively contributing to the city’s cultural landscape, will perform the play, Dorra. It reimagines the story of Don Quixote through the folk theatre tradition of Telangana, especially the style of Oggu Katha, where storytelling, music, and ritual come together. The founder and artistic director, Swapan Mondal, tells us, “Blending humour, satire, and pathos, the play explores imagination, delusion and courage. It reflects on how people chase dreams in a harsh world and how storytelling gives meaning to that struggle.”
Through Dorra, Shudrka intends to create a bridge between Spanish literature and Telugu folk tradition, depicting that imagination and the search for meaning are universal concepts. “By blending a global classic with the rhythm, humour, and ritual of Telugu folk culture, Dorra demonstrates how regional theatre can speak to universal human quests while remaining grounded in its own cultural soil,” he adds.
Actress Lillete Dubey, known for films like Zubeidaa, Monsoon Wedding, Chalte Chalte, Baghban and Kal Ho Naa Ho, continues to be a formidable presence on stage. Founder of The Primetime Theatre Company, she brings Lockdown Liaisons, which is based on five stories from Shobhaa De’s book of the same name. Performed by Lillete, her daughter Ira Dubey, and Joy Sengupta, it explores human emotions, relationships, and the many shades of love.
Lillete chose five of her favourite stories from the book which she says, “were written as stories, so we had to dramatise them by adding direction, lights, music, and costumes. It was exciting to bring them alive as theatrical pieces.” Despite their pandemic origins, she insists that the stories are uplifting.
For her, theatre offers a complete sense of ownership over her art, something that’s often elusive on film sets. “In films, you’re always part of someone else’s vision,” she explains, adding that while she enjoys working in movies, theatre remains closer to her heart.
Writer-director Faezeh Jalali (from Mumbai), comes with her much-loved play Runaway Brides. The hilarious story follows the mothers of the bride and the groom who, in a twist of fate, decide to run away together on their children’s wedding night. Beneath the humour, however, Runaway Brides delves into deeper themes — from interfaith relationships to questions on gender, sexuality, and societal expectations.
Faezeh says, “I love comedy and farce — they trigger conversations rather than disagreements. Just because some people are uncomfortable doesn’t mean we stop showcasing certain stories.”
Her fascination with farce lies in its honesty. “It is something I absolutely love, its base is humour, but it’s also deeply political. It looks at humans at their most basic, engulfed in greed, lust, and prejudice. You end up laughing because you recognise yourself in it,” she explains.
Theatre actor and director Baharul Islam (from Assam), founder of Seagull Theatre, is all set to perform Unchayi. He says, “I wrote this story during the pandemic, at a time when everyone was suffering. The play is based on Jean-Paul Sartre’s Érostratus. It highlights the process of self-analysis, societal reflection, isolation, and human madness. Everyone, at some point, faces that question — ‘to be or not to be’.”
Interestingly, Baharul tells us that by the end of the play, the audience realises the story isn’t about a man, but a strong emotion. For this play, Baharul experiments with a unique style, performing in the first person while deliberately avoiding eye contact with the audience. “It’s quite challenging because I have to ensure they still feel connected and engaged, even when I’m not looking at them,” he shares.
On a larger note, he reflects on the importance and evolution of theatre itself. “People often ask if theatre will die, but it never will. Every other art form has a medium of presentation, but theatre is a direct communication with the audience. That will always keep it alive.”
Apart from the stage productions, the works of the participating artistes will also be celebrated through film screenings and masterclasses, adding yet another layer to this vibrant festival.
Hyderabad’s theatre scene has always been enriched by global perspectives, and this year’s showcase continues that legacy with international voices taking centre stage. Soky Productions, a Norway-based theatre company, will present Didn’t Know That About You, a contemporary piece written by Karen Houge.
Sharing her excitement, she says, “I’ve performed in India before, and I’m looking forward to this time.”
The production, co-created by Karen and Bella Raheem from Malaysia, underlines themes of societal pressure, power dynamics, and harassment — subjects that transcend borders. “We don’t know how the Indian audience will receive it. But I feel the play is very relatable because these topics are universal,” she says.
Karen believes that every audience takes away something different from the experience. “Often, people come up to us after the show to talk about how they felt. That interaction is very special to us. The play is also about two cultures, Malaysia and Norway, coming together to discuss bigger social questions. We laugh, question, and reflect together,” she explains.
On the role of theatre in today’s world, Karen adds that people are constantly on their phones and attention spans are getting shorter. “But theatre breaks that pattern, it demands presence. Performing live, in front of strangers who stay engaged and immersed in the moment, is something I hold in very high regard,” she says.
One of the most powerful performances at the festival this year comes from Bengal. Anirudh Sarkar, the director of Rangakarmee, shares, “Chandaa Bedni is a story born from the soil, rooted in the folk culture of Bundelkhand.” It’s about Chandaa, a woman from the Bedni tribe of Bundelkhand, wherein daughters are expected to become sex workers when they grow up. But Chandaa falls in love with a Brahmin man, and what follows is a tragic end.
Anirudh believes the play will leave the audience with lingering questions. A colourful yet a deeply sad presentation, it creates contrasts — joy and sorrow, brightness and darkness. “Sometimes, nobody is more dangerous than man himself. We are conditioned to see black as black. Similarly, we grow up accepting distorted ideas about society. The world may look colourful, but beneath that vibrancy, there’s so much pain. That’s when I started seeing darkness in colours,” Anirudh reasons.
Chandaa Bedni is more than a performance; it’s a protest. The play is visually striking, but it compels people to think and reflect.
Talking about how funding for theatre has been affected, especially post pandemic, Anirudh expresses, “Many are now hesitant to take on large productions. Even at festivals, the number of artistes has gone down.”
However, there is hope, as long as we have artistes passionate about theatre and an audience ready for stories. The fact that Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival is celebrating its 20th year, stands as a testimony to the power of stage. Theatre was, theatre is, and theatre always will be.
Curtains up!
Tickets starting at Rs 250.
November 7 to November 30.
At multiple venues.
