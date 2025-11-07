Hyderabad is all set for a theatrical extravaganza as the Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival returns with its 20th edition

Writer-director Faezeh Jalali (from Mumbai), comes with her much-loved play Runaway Brides. The hilarious story follows the mothers of the bride and the groom who, in a twist of fate, decide to run away together on their children’s wedding night. Beneath the humour, however, Runaway Brides delves into deeper themes — from interfaith relationships to questions on gender, sexuality, and societal expectations.

Faezeh says, “I love comedy and farce — they trigger conversations rather than disagreements. Just because some people are uncomfortable doesn’t mean we stop showcasing certain stories.”

Her fascination with farce lies in its honesty. “It is something I absolutely love, its base is humour, but it’s also deeply political. It looks at humans at their most basic, engulfed in greed, lust, and prejudice. You end up laughing because you recognise yourself in it,” she explains.

Theatre actor and director Baharul Islam (from Assam), founder of Seagull Theatre, is all set to perform Unchayi. He says, “I wrote this story during the pandemic, at a time when everyone was suffering. The play is based on Jean-Paul Sartre’s Érostratus. It highlights the process of self-analysis, societal reflection, isolation, and human madness. Everyone, at some point, faces that question — ‘to be or not to be’.”

Interestingly, Baharul tells us that by the end of the play, the audience realises the story isn’t about a man, but a strong emotion. For this play, Baharul experiments with a unique style, performing in the first person while deliberately avoiding eye contact with the audience. “It’s quite challenging because I have to ensure they still feel connected and engaged, even when I’m not looking at them,” he shares.

On a larger note, he reflects on the importance and evolution of theatre itself. “People often ask if theatre will die, but it never will. Every other art form has a medium of presentation, but theatre is a direct communication with the audience. That will always keep it alive.”

Apart from the stage productions, the works of the participating artistes will also be celebrated through film screenings and masterclasses, adding yet another layer to this vibrant festival.