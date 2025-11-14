Somya Tewari challenges social labels with humorous show on identity in Hyderabad

Social labels are our way of making sense of the world around us, but over time, they’ve come to define people in ways that actually boxes them; hence, artiste and performer Somya Tewari is inviting audiences to think differently. Her show, Mein Narcissist Ban na Chati Hu is a mix of stand-up comedy, poetry, storytelling, and theatre, a funny yet thoughtful take at how people see themselves and others.

Mein Narcissist Ban na Chati Hu explores social labels through a mix of stand-up, poetry, storytelling and acting

“The show tells the story of a person trying to find her real identity in a world full of labels. These days, we are so quick to give people names like ‘nice,’ ‘kind,’ or ‘funny.’ But even good labels come with pressure and expectations,” Somya says.

The idea for the show came from her own life. She says she was always seen as the ‘good girl’ growing up. “I was the head girl in school and was expected to always behave perfectly,” she recalls. “At some point, I realised I was doing so much for others, but not really getting anything back. That made me wonder what would happen if I stopped caring about what people thought of me.”

Through humour, Somya explores how ‘bad’ labels like ‘narcissist’ or ‘bad boy’ can sometimes be seen as cool or powerful. “It is funny how being loud and self-centered is rewarded more than being gentle and kind,” she says, adding, “But the truth is, the world needs more empathy.”

She shares that it was important for her to keep the show light, even though it deals with serious ideas. “I did not want it to feel heavy or sad,” Somya says. “It should make people smile but also compel them to think about who they are.”

Moreover, through the show she did not want people relating to the story to self deprecate in anyway, which is why it was imperative for her to handle the themes with care.

Mein Narcissist Ban na Chati Hu presented by lluminating Windows, is also a way to honour kind people who rarely get noticed. “It is my small tribute to those who keep the world balanced. They may not be loud, but they make a big difference.”

At its heart, the show is about self-discovery and acceptance. Somya says, “There is a Sufi saying: There is a field beyond right and wrong. I will meet you there. My show is my way of going to that place beyond labels and finding who I truly am.”

Tickets at Rs 300.

November 15, 7 pm.

At Yogibear Collective, Begumpet.

Email: anshula.u@newindianexpress.com

X: @indulgexpress