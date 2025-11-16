What Is Raulane? The magical masked festival of Kinnaur

Raulane Festival is an old ceremonial, rural community ritual connected to local mythology. Men cover their faces and wear complete bridal gowns or appear as grooms, complete with veils, gloves, and colourful, cleansed garments. They transform into "ghost-like" wedding figures - graceful, very respectful, and very mysterious wedding figures - while parading through the streets and pathways surrounded by trees. The spectacle is bewitching and somewhat surreal. In a sense, it is a performance, but it is also a spiritual ritual of divinity, and it is also a respect to the ancestors.

Why do locals participate in celebrating Raulane?

Raulane is deeply connected to local perceptions/beliefs of fairies (called deohne). Fairies are mythical creatures often seen in folklore, tied to nature, the forest, and ancient Himalayan myths. The masked males on the festival night are essentially seen to be fairies or of some type of supernatural wedding visitors manifesting circumstance/our reality to marry and transition the human space to outside of this world. In many villages, the ritual is also connected to ancestor memory and a gesture of thanks and blessings for community stability and harmony, fertility, and prosperity.