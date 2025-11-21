Kerala kasavu weaves enter Asian Art Museum’s permanent collection

A

For me, “decolonising the white cube” is about shifting what is seen, and who gets to be seen. When a handloom weave enters a pristine museum space, it carries with it the stories of brown, labouring bodies; it disrupts the neutrality of the white wall. The kasavu becomes both art and evidence—of women’s work, caste histories, and endurance. It asks the viewer to see not only beauty, but the politics of touch.

It is also about dismantling inherited hierarchies—the idea that Western modes of display and interpretation are the only arbiters of value. Our materials are not secondary, and our aesthetics are not derivative; they are epistemologies in themselves—living systems of knowledge that have long been overlooked.

This idea takes on new urgency today, in a time when museums are repatriating artefacts and reassessing cultural ownership. There is a slow but important reckoning underway—a recognition that cultural objects must be understood within the communities and contexts that created them. In that sense, decolonising the white cube is not only a visual or spatial act; it is an ethical one—a return of narrative, of dignity, and of authorship to the right custodians.