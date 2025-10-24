Exclusive: Writer Mike Costa, known for Lucifer, Transformers, Venom and G.I. Joe, shares a glimpse into his world, ahead of Hyderabad Comic Con

A

This is a really interesting question, especially if your audience is familiar with or interested in the show Lucifer and wants to hear some behind-the-scenes stories. When we first started working on the show in season one, the initial idea was that every episode would be based on a Biblical verse. Our show-runner—which is the term for the head writer who’s in charge of the entire series—had prepared a list of verses before day one of the writer’s room. I was one of seven or eight writers, depending on the season, and every day, we’d meet in a big conference room to brainstorm ideas for upcoming episodes.

At first, we tried sticking to the show-runner’s concept of building each episode around a specific Biblical verse, but we realised you can’t structure a show that strictly around one text. It also became clear early on that the Lucifer we were writing about wasn’t the same Lucifer or Satan from the Christian Bible. Our version of Lucifer essentially says, “I didn’t write that book. That book was written about me. Would you think a book about you would be accurate?” That was our way of explaining that our story existed outside traditional Biblical canon.

We approached Lucifer as a character. The key idea was that he’s like a little boy who’s angry at his dad. He acts immature, he doesn’t want to grow up, and he refuses to take responsibility. His dad kicked him out of the house, gave him a terrible job he didn’t want, and made him the scapegoat for all the evil in the world—something he wasn’t actually responsible for. So Lucifer decides he’s done with all that and just wants to have fun. He’s constantly trying to outrun his problems through pleasure and distraction. Focusing on that emotional foundation made him much more relatable and interesting than trying to graft on complicated philosophical or theological layers.

That said, we did have a lot of discussions in the writer’s room about how hell works, what punishment for sin really means, and how guilt operates on a cosmic level. We talked about questions like: who decides what’s good or bad? In traditional Christian belief, that’s God, but our version of Lucifer didn’t fit neatly into that framework. So we created an alternate concept of sin and morality—something more universal and progressive.

Ultimately, we wanted to move from the idea of hell as a place of eternal punishment to one of redemption and healing. By the end of the series, hell isn’t there just to punish; it exists to reform and educate souls. Lucifer’s time on Earth, and especially his experience in therapy, taught him that people can change and heal. That became the emotional and philosophical core of the show: the belief that even the worst person has the potential to change, and they should always be given the chance to do so.