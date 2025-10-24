The Warehouse Project’s arrival in Hyderabad promises grooves and beats like never before

Picture this: A big arena, now full of energy, music, and creativity. As the end of the year draws close, music shows draw closer. With the next few months bringing the EDM vibe, welcome The Warehouse Project to India. Established in 2006 in Manchester, it has become a creative playground of sounds and creativity from all over the world.
With Hyderabad being a stop on The Warehouse Project’s three-city tour, we speak to the local DJs in the lineup who are paving the way for the city’s sound and India’s electronic identity.
DJ and producer from Hyderabad, Siiry loves blending different styles of music. Her sets move between house, breaks, and electro, creating a sound that is fun, groovy, and full of surprises. “I really enjoy transitioning between genres because it keeps the energy alive, both for me and for the crowd,” she says. This variety also appears in her production. In dance music, the groove drives her tracks. In R&B, melody leads, creating emotion and atmosphere first.
Even with many ideas, some tracks stay unfinished for a long time. One of them is an acid house track that has been sitting in her project folder for years. “It is finally starting to feel right, and I am excited to bring it out of hibernation,” she shares. Her music is also influenced by traditional Indian sounds. Influenced by her classical training, she integrates subtle elements of regional music through guitar, piano, or vocals, adding depth and connecting heritage to modern electronic music.
Playing for a home crowd in Hyderabad is especially meaningful. “There is something personal about performing for people who share your city and culture. I see it as an opportunity to introduce an element that is new and introspective. I want my audience to feel the music on multiple levels and notice the small details I put in,” she says. Even simple experiments, like imagining remixes of songs she loves, help her keep her music fresh.
Siiry hopes to change how people see DJs in India. “DJing is not just about playing music. It is a craft that requires skill, knowledge, and creativity. It is a genuine form of artistic expression,” the artiste explains. She wants more people, especially women, to be recognised and supported in the field.
Siiry is shaping India’s music scene and proving that DJing is an art form, a way to connect with people, and a way to explore the endless possibilities of sound.
For Midnight Traffic, the name itself was just an accident, a spontaneous suggestion from one of his oldest friends. “It instantly clicked with me, and felt like the perfect metaphor for the kind of sound I was drawn to,” he recalls. Over time, the name has evolved, reflecting more than city streets or rush hour chaos.
Growing up in Hyderabad shaped his musical sensibilities deeply. “Back in the day, the scene here was still small but super passionate. Everyone kind of knew everyone, and there was this spirit of figuring things out together,” he says. The city’s blend of rapid modernity and deep-rooted culture has influenced his sound. Playing at local venues taught him patience. “You cannot force energy in this city. You have to earn it, build it, and when it clicks, it really clicks.”
Platforms like The Warehouse Project are crucial for nurturing India’s DJ scene. “They have become ecosystems where new talent, ideas, and sounds can grow,” he explains. By providing a stage for emerging artistes, these spaces help cultivate a vibrant, interconnected community. In the studio, Midnight Traffic prefers a blank slate and lets the mood guide his process. The contrast between studio work and DJing is clear but complementary. “In the studio, it is introspective. When I am DJing, it is about energy, flow, and connection. You are responding in real time, feeding off the crowd,” he says, noting how both sides influence each other.
Hyderabad’s underground sound is evolving rapidly. “There was a time when you could count the number of people who truly understood underground music here. Now there is a genuine community forming,” he observes. Though techno events have slowed down recently, he remains optimistic. “If we keep the consistency and passion alive, I think it will once again become one of the most exciting hubs for underground electronic music.” As for a distinct Hyderabad sound, he says it has not fully formed yet. “Most producers are not trying to imitate anyone, and that is how a real identity starts to develop. You can definitely sense a direction,” he says, showing a city in motion, much like the music he creates.
Tickets at Rs 1,699 onwards.
October 26, 5 pm onwards.
At Quake Arena, Kondapur.
Email: anshula.u@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress