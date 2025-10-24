The Warehouse Project’s arrival in Hyderabad promises grooves and beats like never before

For Midnight Traffic, the name itself was just an accident, a spontaneous suggestion from one of his oldest friends. “It instantly clicked with me, and felt like the perfect metaphor for the kind of sound I was drawn to,” he recalls. Over time, the name has evolved, reflecting more than city streets or rush hour chaos.

Growing up in Hyderabad shaped his musical sensibilities deeply. “Back in the day, the scene here was still small but super passionate. Everyone kind of knew everyone, and there was this spirit of figuring things out together,” he says. The city’s blend of rapid modernity and deep-rooted culture has influenced his sound. Playing at local venues taught him patience. “You cannot force energy in this city. You have to earn it, build it, and when it clicks, it really clicks.”

Platforms like The Warehouse Project are crucial for nurturing India’s DJ scene. “They have become ecosystems where new talent, ideas, and sounds can grow,” he explains. By providing a stage for emerging artistes, these spaces help cultivate a vibrant, interconnected community. In the studio, Midnight Traffic prefers a blank slate and lets the mood guide his process. The contrast between studio work and DJing is clear but complementary. “In the studio, it is introspective. When I am DJing, it is about energy, flow, and connection. You are responding in real time, feeding off the crowd,” he says, noting how both sides influence each other.

Hyderabad’s underground sound is evolving rapidly. “There was a time when you could count the number of people who truly understood underground music here. Now there is a genuine community forming,” he observes. Though techno events have slowed down recently, he remains optimistic. “If we keep the consistency and passion alive, I think it will once again become one of the most exciting hubs for underground electronic music.” As for a distinct Hyderabad sound, he says it has not fully formed yet. “Most producers are not trying to imitate anyone, and that is how a real identity starts to develop. You can definitely sense a direction,” he says, showing a city in motion, much like the music he creates.

Tickets at Rs 1,699 onwards.

October 26, 5 pm onwards.

At Quake Arena, Kondapur.

Email: anshula.u@newindianexpress.com

X: @indulgexpress