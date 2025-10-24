The Trilok Effect’s three-city tour explores rhythm and celebrates the universality of sound

Trilok Gurtu is a musician who blends the precision of Indian rhythm with the freedom of jazz. As a percussionist and composer, he has spent decades changing the way people hear rhythm. At his upcoming show, The Trilok Effect, he revisits that conversation through a lineup of musicians from across Europe. “Expect something very different because it’s an international band. The ensemble was formed a long time ago; later, new members joined. Now it’s back to the original lineup, and we wish to present ourselves and the audience the music we can have fun with,” Trilok says.

At his upcoming show, The Trilok Effect, he revisits that conversation through a lineup of musicians from across Europe

The group brings together the depth of Indian percussion, the language of jazz, and the spirit that defines both traditions. But for Trilok, it’s simply about making music that feels true. “I don’t balance Indian rhythm with jazz, music is music, it’s just one,” he shares. That belief lies at the heart of his approach. “I use my tradition to play with everybody, which helps me focus on expressing myself,” he explains.

Trilok’s story began early, shaped by sound and instinct. “I was maybe two or three when I started playing,” he recalls. “My mother was a singer and sometimes the tabla player would arrive late, so I would sit in. That’s how it started. I never chose to be a percussionist. I just loved music. I still do.”

Growing up in India meant music was everywhere. “I played during Ganpati festivals, on the streets,” he says. “There wasn’t YouTube then. We learned by listening, by being part of our culture. That made us who we are.” That same respect defines The Trilok Effect’s European Ensemble.

For trumpeter Ryan Carniaux, this tour is both a professional milestone and a personal discovery. “It’s not only my first tour with Trilok’s European Ensemble in India, it’s also my first visit to the country,” he says. “Trilok’s music transcends genres. He has a deep understanding of many traditions, a remarkable ability to listen, and a strong spiritual connection to his music. Few artistes bring all that together the way he does.”

Indian music, he adds, has changed the way he thinks about jazz improvisation. “The rhythmic and melodic language of Indian music is completely different from what I usually play; it pushes me beyond my comfort zone and inspires me to find new and creative ways to express myself,” Ryan says.

Bassist Jonathan Ihlenfeld shares the spirit of openness. His connection to guitarist Roland Cabezas runs deep — both artistes share Spanish and German roots, and both grew up surrounded by music. “From the first moment I played with Roland, I felt a special connection,” he says. “We speak the same musical language.”

As for musical fusion which encapsulates the spirit of the show, he sees it not as an addition, but as something organic. “Music has always been a fusion of personalities, cultures, and inspirations,” Jonathan explains.

Having performed with everyone from Toni Braxton to Shankar Mahadevan, Roland says working with Trilok opened another dimension. “When I started collaborating with him, Indian music was new to me. I had to do my homework to understand the intricate rhythms and melodies.”

Raised between two cultures, he feels both reflected in his playing. “Spanish musicians tell me they hear my Spanish side,” he says. “But the structure and analysis come from my German upbringing. It’s a blend that keeps me curious.”

Violinist Carlo Cantini adds another layer to the ensemble’s sound. A classically trained musician, Carlo’s journey into jazz and Indian music has expanded his view of what an instrument can do. “My classical foundation gave me technique and discipline, but when jazz and Indian phrasing entered, everything changed. The rhythmic patterns of konnakol and the melodic flow of Indian music are fascinating. They open up new ways to play and communicate,” Carlo shares.

When the ensemble plays, they create a music that doesn’t belong to one genre or geography. It simply belongs to the world.

Tickets at Rs 399.

October 25, 6.30 pm.

At Shilpakala Vedika, Hitec City.

Email: anshula.u@newindianexpress.com

X: @indulgexpress