Gaming isn’t just play for me; it’s purpose: Amya Bhagat on finding her calling in esports

To be honest, I’ve only been doing this for a little while and coming from a modeling background, I was always comfortable in front of the camera. But as a gaming streamer, there was definitely a phase where I doubted myself wondering if people would enjoy watching my streams, if I could really be a good gamer or if I could find the right audience. What kept me going was the support I found along the way. Even early on when my audience connected with me, it made everything feel worth it. I realised that when you’re passionate about something that truly feels right, that energy always finds its way back to you. Slowly, I understood that this is exactly where I’m meant to be, and I’m still learning and growing every day.