Gaming isn’t just play for me; it’s purpose: Amya Bhagat on finding her calling in esports
Amya Bhagat is redefining what it means to be a modern gamer — blending skill, strategy, and unapologetic individuality. Known for her sharp gameplay and engaging online presence, she’s carving her own space in India’s fast-growing gaming community, inspiring a new generation to play bold, think smart, and game without limits.
All eyes on Amya Bhagat as she brings her spark to Comic Con Hyderabad
Excerpts:
Every gamer has that one moment when everything just clicked. What was yours — the point where you knew gaming wasn’t just a phase?
I actually started gaming as an escape; it was my little world where I could just be myself, away from everything else. But at some point, it stopped feeling like just a break from real life. I started to feel like, maybe this is something I’m meant for. I’m still figuring my way through it, still learning every day, but that was the moment I realised it wasn’t just about playing . It is something that truly excites me and keeps me going!
You’ve built a strong identity in a space where everyone’s trying to stand out. What do you think sets your gaming style or content apart?
What sets me apart is that I always do what I love and what makes me happy. I don’t try to fit in or follow. My energy naturally attracts the right people and my audience is made up of those who genuinely connect with me. Gaming, for me, has always been about creating a space that feels real and fun, and I think that’s what makes my content different.
Was there ever a time you doubted yourself — like, “Can I really make it in this space?” — and what kept you going through that?
To be honest, I’ve only been doing this for a little while and coming from a modeling background, I was always comfortable in front of the camera. But as a gaming streamer, there was definitely a phase where I doubted myself wondering if people would enjoy watching my streams, if I could really be a good gamer or if I could find the right audience. What kept me going was the support I found along the way. Even early on when my audience connected with me, it made everything feel worth it. I realised that when you’re passionate about something that truly feels right, that energy always finds its way back to you. Slowly, I understood that this is exactly where I’m meant to be, and I’m still learning and growing every day.
Gaming can be intense, unpredictable, even chaotic at times. What kind of mindset do you carry into a stream or competition?
I try to step into each game as my most comfortable, playful self. I stay grounded, enjoy the process, and focus on having fun rather than stressing about winning or messing up. And when things go wrong, which they do sometimes, I just laugh it off and jump into the next match.
Has being a woman in gaming ever shaped how you approach your content — whether in terms of tone, boundaries, or the way you interact with your community?
Definitely. I feel like women often see things from a different perspective, more from the heart, more as observers. That perspective has influenced how I approach my content and the kind of space I want to create. I’ve built a community that feels safe, welcoming, and protective, and that matters a lot to me. Being mindful of tone and boundaries helps me keep that space real and positive, while still being fun and authentic.
You’ve likely seen both the good and the ugly sides of online gaming. What’s been your biggest learning from dealing with that world?
One thing I’ve realised is that everyone has their own perspective. Some people will support you, some people won’t, and that’s okay — it really comes down to how you take it. I’ve always tried to take criticism positively and focus on being the best version of myself. My biggest learning has been to stay understanding, genuine, and committed to giving my best, without letting distractions or negativity take over.
Do you think gamers in India — especially women — are finally being taken seriously as professionals and creators? Or is there still a long way to go?
Yes, I think we’re making great progress, but new creators like me still have a long way to go. There are so many established creators in the community who are doing incredibly well and have truly made their mark in the gaming world they’re inspiring and real role models for girls like us. I feel like women are going to achieve amazing things in the next few years, and I’m really excited to be part of that journey.
What’s something about the gaming world people completely misunderstand until they’re actually in it?
I think a lot of people see gaming as just playing and don’t realise how much depth there actually is. It takes a lot of teamwork, discipline, and understanding, both as a gamer and as a streamer. The community is such a huge part of it — the bonds you build, the energy you share, and the support you give and receive — that’s what really makes gaming so much more than just a game.
Between long hours of gaming, editing, and community management — how do you avoid burnout and keep your energy authentic?
I take small breaks, spend time away from the screen, and do things that recharge me, like music, dancing or just chilling with friends. I’ve learned that if my energy isn’t authentic, my content won’t feel real, so keeping balance is key.
If we peeked behind the screen, what would surprise people the most about your off-camera personality?
Honestly, I’m pretty much the same on-camera goofy, playful, and full of energy. But off-camera, I get to slow down and enjoy the little things. I love comfort food (I can eat pizza like it’s my cardio), binge-watching random shows, and just hanging out with the people I care about. I also like spontaneous adventures, creating little fun projects, dancing around to my favourite songs, and laughing at completely ridiculous stuff. Basically, it’s the same me, just with fewer camera lights and more cozy vibes.
When it comes to collaborations, what excites you — the creative chemistry, the brand value, or just the fun of building something unexpected together?
Their own energy, creativity, and perspective. When you mix all of that together, it becomes something surprising, fun, and full of learning. I really enjoy clicking with people, discovering new ideas, growing together, and just seeing where the vibe takes us. it’s honestly such a cool experience.
How do you handle the pressure of constantly creating, performing, and staying relevant in such a fast-moving digital world?
Pressure isn’t really my thing. I just go with trends that vibe with me and make content I actually enjoy and that matches my energy. The digital world moves crazy fast, but I focus on staying real, having fun, and keeping my own groove. That way, it never feels like a grind, just like play.
You’ve inspired a lot of younger girls who love gaming but are hesitant to start. What would you tell them about finding their own voice online?
I feel like so many young girls get stuck looking for perfection or thinking they’re “not ready.” But honestly, the way you are right now is already perfect, and you’re ready for whatever the universe has in store. My advice? Just start. Give your best, be kind in a world that sometimes forgets to be, and focus on being yourself. The rest will follow; trust the process and enjoy the journey.
What does an event like Comic Con add to the whole vibe and world of gaming?
Comic Con is insane! It’s like the whole gaming world packed into one place. Fans, creators, and brands all come together, and the energy is just electric. It’s a celebration of creativity, passion, and all the cool, unexpected things that make gaming so much fun. Honestly, just being there and soaking it all in is an experience like no other.
Outside gaming, what fuels you — music, travel, fashion, food, fitness, or something totally unexpected?
Fashion and travel are my biggest fuels! Exploring new places, trying different styles, finding hidden gems it sparks my creativity. I also love music, dancing around randomly, little creative projects, and just doing things that make me happy. Basically, anything that keeps me inspired and having fun.
When you think about the future, what’s your big-picture dream — not just for yourself, but for where Indian gaming could go in the next few years?
I want to see Indian gaming go global with more creators on international stages and more recognition for our talent. Personally, I hope to keep growing and inspiring others, especially more women, to join the space.