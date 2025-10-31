Kaash Plays at Comic Con Hyderabad: India’s top female gamer on breaking esports stereotypes
Kaashvi Hiranandani, better known as Kaash Plays, is one of India’s leading gaming creators, celebrated for her dynamic streams, witty charm, and competitive edge. From breaking stereotypes to building a thriving community, Kaashvi represents the confident new face of Indian esports.
The making of Kaash Plays: How Kaashvi Hiranandani became India’s gaming icon
Excerpts:
Let’s rewind a bit — do you remember the first time you picked up a controller or keyboard and thought, ‘Okay, this is my thing’?
I still remember the first time I played I was just having fun, completely unaware that gaming would become such a big part of my life. But there was this spark, this sense of challenge and thrill that I didn’t get anywhere else. I loved the idea that every game was a new world to explore and master. Over time, it went from being a casual escape to something that felt like my natural space. The more I played, the more confident I became in expressing myself through gaming. That’s when I realised this isn’t just a hobby, it’s my thing.
At what point did gaming stop being a fun escape and start feeling like something you wanted to build a career around?
Initially, gaming was just a stress-buster, something I did after studies or work. But when I started streaming and saw a community forming around what I loved, something clicked. The idea that I could entertain, inspire, and connect with people through gaming was incredibly motivating. I began treating it more seriously learning, improving, understanding content, and building my brand. It wasn’t overnight, but slowly I saw the potential to make it a full-fledged career. That’s when I knew I wanted to give it everything.
You’ve carved your own lane in a space that’s still pretty male-dominated. What was that journey like — did you ever feel like you had to prove yourself twice as much?
Absolutely. Being a woman in gaming often means people doubt your skills before they even know you. In the early days, I constantly felt the need to “prove” that I was here for real, not just for the hype. But over time, I learned to focus less on proving and more on improving. I built my lane by staying consistent, professional, and true to my style. Today, I’m proud that I can hopefully make it a little easier for the next generation of girls entering this space.
Have there been moments when you’ve just rolled your eyes and thought, “If I were a guy, this wouldn’t even be a question”?
Oh, definitely! There have been many moments where I’ve had to smile through questions or comments that wouldn’t even come up if I were a guy. Things like, “Do you really play yourself?” or “Who teaches you these moves?” You just learn to laugh it off. But it also fuels me. Every time I face something like that, I remind myself why representation matters. The more women we have visible in gaming, the quicker these outdated stereotypes will fade away.
Gaming communities can be amazing, but also brutal at times. How do you deal with trolling, hate comments, or the casual sexism that still creeps in online?
It used to get to me at first, I won’t lie. But I’ve learned to separate constructive feedback from unnecessary negativity. Trolls thrive on attention. The less you feed it, the weaker it gets. I focus on my core community, the people who genuinely support and engage with me. I also think platforms and teams are becoming more aware of these issues, which helps. At the end of the day, kindness and professionalism are the best responses against hate.
Do you feel the gaming culture in India is slowly maturing — like people are learning to respect women gamers more now?
Yes, definitely. A few years ago, female gamers were still seen as an exception, but now that’s changing fast. We’re seeing more diversity in tournaments, more female creators building strong audiences, and brands actively supporting inclusivity. Of course, there’s still a long way to go, but progress is visible. The conversations are evolving and people are starting to focus on skill, content, and creativity over gender. That’s a big win for the entire community.
How did your family react when you told them you wanted to pursue gaming seriously — were they instantly on board or did it take a few “trust me” moments?
Like most Indian families, they were initially confused about gaming as a career. There were a lot of “Are you sure?” moments! But once they saw the dedication, structure, and opportunities involved, they started believing in it. I think every milestone, from brand partnerships to events, helped them see that it’s a real profession. Today, they’re my biggest cheerleaders, and that support means everything to me.
When you’re in full creator mode — prepping for a stream or tournament — what’s your routine like? Are you more of a calm-and-focus type or chaos-with-caffeine?
It’s honestly a mix of both! I try to stay calm and focused, especially before tournaments, but there’s definitely a caffeine-fueled chaos behind the scenes. I like to plan my setup, double-check all equipment, and mentally get into the zone. Music helps, and sometimes just chatting with my community before going live sets the right energy. Once I hit that “Go Live” button, it’s pure adrenaline and fun; that’s when everything falls into place.
Is there a game that’s been your comfort zone or one that really shaped your identity as a gamer?
For me, it’s always been about games that challenge and engage me. Titles like BGMI really shaped my journey because they test both skill and strategy. But more than any single game, it’s the process of improving, learning new metas, competing, and adapting that has built my identity. These games also helped me connect with the community that has supported me since day one, so they’ll always have a special place in my heart.
People often romanticise gaming as this “cool” profession — but behind the scenes, how tough is it really to make it a full-time, sustainable career?
It’s definitely not as easy as it looks. There’s a lot of pressure, constant updates to keep up with, and endless hours of content planning and editing. You have to stay relevant, consistent, and mentally strong, especially when algorithms and audiences shift. It’s both creative and demanding, more like running your own brand than just playing games. But if you love it deeply, that passion keeps you going through the tough days.
What’s your way of keeping things fun when gaming starts feeling like work — do you take breaks, try new genres, or just vibe with your community?
I think balance is everything. When it starts feeling too mechanical, I step back, maybe switch games, try casual streams, or just hang out with my community. I also love exploring different genres and collaborating with other creators; it keeps the energy fresh. Sometimes even a short digital detox helps me come back stronger. Gaming started as something I loved and I make sure it always stays that way.
You’ve done some exciting collaborations — how do you decide what fits your vibe? And which one so far has felt the most “you”?
For me, collaborations have to feel authentic. I look for projects that align with my personality, interests, and how I genuinely engage with my audience. It’s never just about the brand name, it’s about synergy and storytelling. I’ve loved working with campaigns that celebrate gaming culture and creativity. The ones where I can just be myself, fun, spontaneous, and real are always the most rewarding.
What does an event like Dreamhack X Comic Con add to the whole vibe and world of gaming?
Events like Dreamhack X Comic Con are such a celebration of everything gaming stands for — community, creativity, and connection. They bring together fans, creators, brands, and players under one roof, which is incredible. It’s not just about competition; it’s about culture and shared passion. You can literally feel the energy, the excitement, the inspiration. It’s moments like these that remind us why we all fell in love with gaming in the first place.
There’s a whole new generation of girls who look up to you and want to enter this space. What would you tell them — and what kind of changes do you hope to see for women in gaming?
I’d tell them don’t wait for permission. Just start. Whether you’re streaming, competing, or creating content, consistency will take you further than you think. There will be noise, but don’t let it drown your voice. I hope to see more women supporting women, more mixed teams, and a community where gender doesn’t define potential. The goal is to make “female gamer” just “gamer.”
When you’re not gaming or creating content, what are you usually up to? What keeps you grounded when the screen goes off?
When I log off, I like to keep things simple. I spend time with family, catch up with friends, or just binge-watch something fun. Fitness and music also help me recharge; they keep me centered and clear-headed. I think it’s important to have a life outside the screen, because that balance reflects in your content too. Staying grounded helps me show up as my best self, both online and offline.
If you had to dream a little — what’s next for you? Any projects, collabs, or even personal goals you’re secretly (or not-so-secretly) manifesting right now?
I’m always dreaming big! I want to explore more cross-industry collaborations where gaming meets fashion, lifestyle, and entertainment. I also want to travel more for global tournaments and events to represent the Indian gaming scene internationally. On a personal level, I’m focused on growing my community and giving back, maybe mentoring or supporting up-and-coming creators. It’s all about evolving while staying true to who I am.