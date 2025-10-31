Kaash Plays at Comic Con Hyderabad: India’s top female gamer on breaking esports stereotypes

A

I still remember the first time I played I was just having fun, completely unaware that gaming would become such a big part of my life. But there was this spark, this sense of challenge and thrill that I didn’t get anywhere else. I loved the idea that every game was a new world to explore and master. Over time, it went from being a casual escape to something that felt like my natural space. The more I played, the more confident I became in expressing myself through gaming. That’s when I realised this isn’t just a hobby, it’s my thing.