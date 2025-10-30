Sumeet Sarkar on his Prague-recorded orchestral debut and finding light through sound

“This album is the sound of reflection — of finding light through sound,” says Sumeet. “Journey has been part of my life for years; it’s a sound journal of who I’ve been. Fare Thee Well came to me during a transition period, when I was rediscovering my identity as an artiste. Both pieces reflect contemplation and rebirth.”

Born in South Africa and educated at Berklee College of Music and in England, Sumeet’s compositions draw from a life lived across continents. His music carries the emotional weight of film while maintaining the structure and grace of classical composition. “I’ve always believed that music sits at the intersection of discipline and emotion,” he explains. “You can be technically perfect, but if the heart isn’t there, the notes don’t mean anything.”

Beyond the studio, Sumeet has collaborated with Grammy Award winner Lili Haydn, emerging artistes like Carolena (Bluelis), and participated in Jacksepticeye’s Thankmas, a global mental health initiative. “Music has always been my way of making sense of chaos,” he says. “If someone finds peace in what I create, that’s the highest form of success I could ask for.”

Sumeet will debut the album at the Off the Dock Festival in Rochester, performing chamber versions of his orchestral compositions, including Angel de la Luna — inspired by Indian ragas and the cycle of the moon.

“This record feels like a homecoming,” Sumeet reflects. “Every piece was born from a different part of my life, but hearing them together now feels like they were always meant to belong.”