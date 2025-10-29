From Bailamos to Hero: Enrique Iglesias sets Mumbai ablaze in a spectacular return after 13 years

Dressed casually in all-black ensemble with his trademark cap, Enrique immediately connected with his diverse audience, greeting them warmly. The crowd, spanning from teenagers as young as 15 to adults in their 50s, erupted in cheers, setting the tone for an evening of cross-generational musical celebration.

The concert’s carefully crafted setlist took fans on a retrospective journey. He opened the show explosively with Subeme La Radio, immediately getting the audience into a frenzy. This was followed by an expertly curated selection of hits, including Freak, Chasing The Sun, Be With You, Heartbeat, Duele el Corazón and his breakthrough single Bailamos.

Songs like Me Pase El Perdón, Cuando Me Enamoro showcased his Spanish supremacy while timeless classics such as I Like How It Feel, Bailando, Tired Of Being Sorry, Ring My Bells, Takin’ Back My Love, Tonight (I’m Lovin’ You), Hero and Escape —which concluded with a nod to Eurythmics’ Sweet Dreams—highlighted his enduring appeal across generations.