From Bailamos to Hero: Enrique Iglesias sets Mumbai ablaze in a spectacular return after 13 years

What can one expect when Enrique Iglesias takes the stage? Euphoria of course! After a 13-year hiatus, multi-Grammy Award-winning music icon Enrique Iglesias made a triumphant return to India, and over 25,000 ecstatic fans were overwhelmed to watch this incredible artiste croon some of their favourite numbers they have probably grown up listening to. Held at the MMRDA Grounds, Day 1 of the two-day concert featured a high-energy, 90-minute high-octane set comprising 19 chart-topping hits and fan favourites that spanned his illustrious career, marking his debut performance in Mumbai.
Dressed casually in all-black ensemble with his trademark cap, Enrique immediately connected with his diverse audience, greeting them warmly. The crowd, spanning from teenagers as young as 15 to adults in their 50s, erupted in cheers, setting the tone for an evening of cross-generational musical celebration.
The concert’s carefully crafted setlist took fans on a retrospective journey. He opened the show explosively with Subeme La Radio, immediately getting the audience into a frenzy. This was followed by an expertly curated selection of hits, including Freak, Chasing The Sun, Be With You, Heartbeat, Duele el Corazón and his breakthrough single Bailamos.
Songs like Me Pase El Perdón, Cuando Me Enamoro showcased his Spanish supremacy while timeless classics such as I Like How It Feel, Bailando, Tired Of Being Sorry, Ring My Bells, Takin’ Back My Love, Tonight (I’m Lovin’ You), Hero and Escape —which concluded with a nod to Eurythmics’ Sweet Dreams—highlighted his enduring appeal across generations.
The grand finale, featuring I Like It was unforgettable, punctuated by hundreds of white balloons emblazoned with his initials (EI) cascading through the venue amid a spectacular fireworks display, leaving the audience in awe.
Utilising an innovative dual-stage arrangement, the Spanish superstar interacted energetically with attendees, who were eager with their encores and singalongs, maintaining persistent interaction throughout the performance. The high-octane production featured stunning visuals, synchronised lighting and pyrotechnics that transformed the venue into a pulsating arena of music and emotion.
Supporting acts included Jonita Gandhi, the talented Indo-Canadian singer and the electrifying EDM duo Progressive Brothers, who warmed up the crowd with their dynamic sets.
This is Enrique’s third visit to India, following performances in 2004 and 2012. As Day 1 came to a close, enthusiasm about Day 2 (October 30) is high, with the event anticipating over 30,000 fans, solidifying this as the artiste’s most ambitious Indian concert series to date.
Bollywood celebrities too joined hands in cheering loud for Enrique on Day 1. Among those present were Malaika Arora Khan, Vidya Balan, Rakul Preet Singh, Jaccky Bhanani, Rubina Dilaik, Anu Malik, Abhinav Shukla, Tina Dutta, Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan, Sonal Chauhan, Tanisha Mukherjee, Disha Parmar, Jai Bhanushali, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee, Elnaaz Norouzi, Orry Awatramani, Pragya Jaiswal, Shriya Saran, who joined thousands of nostalgic fans under the Mumbai skies.
The two-day concert series is promoted and produced by EVA Live, powered by Mastercard.
