Nerds gear up! The creator of La Mano del Destino, J Gonzo, is in Hyderabad for all things comic related

A

The short answer is Spider-Man. I loved the Spider-Man cartoons and the live-action TV show in the late ’70s. When I saw the Spider-Man newspaper strip in the LA Times, I was instantly attracted to that art style; it was so different from all the other comic strips. My grandfather used to cut and save those for me. That Marvel ‘house style’ from the late ’70s, with its bold, graphic nature, the way figures were created with simple shapes and bold lines, really resonated with me.

A couple of moments solidified that ‘this’ was what I wanted to do. My family would buy me a lot of comic-related gifts, and Marvel put out a set of rubber stamps of their characters. Among them were Spider-Man, Thor, and a Jack Kirby-drawn Silver Surfer. I remember inking that up, stamping it down, and seeing that with just line and flat black shadow, he still looked metallic. In that moment, I decided I needed to figure out how to do that, how to put simple shapes and black lines down and still make something have dimension and dynamism.

Then, when I was about 10, a buddy and I were at a convenience store after skateboarding. He casually said, “Oh, I gotta grab my G.I. Joe comic.” I was surprised: ‘Comic books? They still make those?’ He handed me G.I. Joe (13th issue). I opened it, and it was a whole book full of that art style. It blew my mind! I thought, ‘People are still making these? I need to start making these.’ Shortly after, when Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird put out the first Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, I realised that two guys could make comic books, not just huge corporations like Marvel or DC.