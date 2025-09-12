Empowering student artists: MSSW hosts third edition of Artist On Campus

Madras School of Social Work (MSSW) is set to host the third edition of its popular event, Artist On Campus, on September 12, promising a day dedicated to celebrating creativity and fostering a crucial conversation. Organised in collaboration with the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of MSSW and Artist.Chennai, the event aims to tackle the long-standing dilemma faced by student artists: how to effectively balance their academic lives with their creative passions.
The event is designed to empower students to see their artistic pursuits not as a distraction but as a vital part of their personal and academic growth. The event's core philosophy challenges the notion of prioritising one path over the other. The organisers believe that "you will never find time for art if you never make time for art,"
The day’s lineup is packed with activities designed to inspire and engage. Attendees can explore a vibrant marketplace featuring small businesses, offering a platform for budding entrepreneurs. The main stage will host an open mic session, inviting artists from across Chennai to perform live and share their talent. A panel discussion will bring together a diverse group of creators from the city to share their insights on navigating the creative landscape while managing other responsibilities. The event will also feature a screening of selected works and a theatrical production put on by the students of MSSW, showcasing their own creative efforts. The theatrical play stages the discrepancy in our thought about death, our personal nightmare and a social obligation.
In a powerful display of community spirit, the event has a philanthropic component. A portion of the proceeds from Artist On Campus will be donated to the InnerWheel Club of Chennai Verve, a cause supported by the NSS unit of MSSW, to aid in tutoring underserved children. This initiative underscores the event's commitment to using art as a vehicle for positive social change.