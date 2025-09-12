Empowering student artists: MSSW hosts third edition of Artist On Campus

Madras School of Social Work (MSSW) is set to host the third edition of its popular event, Artist On Campus, on September 12, promising a day dedicated to celebrating creativity and fostering a crucial conversation. Organised in collaboration with the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of MSSW and Artist.Chennai, the event aims to tackle the long-standing dilemma faced by student artists: how to effectively balance their academic lives with their creative passions.

The balancing act: Where art and academics collide

The event is designed to empower students to see their artistic pursuits not as a distraction but as a vital part of their personal and academic growth. The event's core philosophy challenges the notion of prioritising one path over the other. The organisers believe that "you will never find time for art if you never make time for art,"