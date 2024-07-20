Theatrical fusion: Renowned directors nurture young talent in this upcoming theatre anthology in Chennai

Dynamic and artistic—two words that perfectly describe the upcoming event, Prelude. Organised by the group artist.chennai, it is a youth-driven initiative designed to help new actors make their mark in Chennai’s vibrant theatre scene.

Set to premiere today in Chennai, Prelude is an anthology of five captivating plays. This event is dedicated to providing a platform for debutant artistes, featuring works directed by some of Chennai’s most esteemed theatre directors: Bhavya Balantrapu, Suhas Vaidya, Prasanna Rajaram, Shubh Mukherjee, and Prasanth Oliver.

Spearheaded by a passionate team of college students who share a deep love for the arts, artist.chennai believes that the younger generation hasn’t fully explored the world of theatre. “We wanted to undertake something on a larger scale, and theatre is an art form we’ve yet to delve into deeply,” says Srija Sriram, Head of Communications, artist.chennai.

The five plays that are going to be staged span a variety of genres and emotions, prompting audiences to reflect on intriguing hypothetical scenarios. Proceeds from Prelude will support the Inner Wheel of Chennai Symphony, a non-profit organisation dedicated to uplifting women and children.

Indulge spoke to the directors to gain insights into their plays and their creative processes.