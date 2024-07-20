Theatrical fusion: Renowned directors nurture young talent in this upcoming theatre anthology in Chennai

Dynamic and artistic—two words that perfectly describe the upcoming event, Prelude. Organised by the group artist.chennai, it is a youth-driven initiative designed to help new actors make their mark in Chennai’s vibrant theatre scene.
Set to premiere today in Chennai, Prelude is an anthology of five captivating plays. This event is dedicated to providing a platform for debutant artistes, featuring works directed by some of Chennai’s most esteemed theatre directors: Bhavya Balantrapu, Suhas Vaidya, Prasanna Rajaram, Shubh Mukherjee, and Prasanth Oliver.
Spearheaded by a passionate team of college students who share a deep love for the arts, artist.chennai believes that the younger generation hasn’t fully explored the world of theatre. “We wanted to undertake something on a larger scale, and theatre is an art form we’ve yet to delve into deeply,” says Srija Sriram, Head of Communications, artist.chennai.
The five plays that are going to be staged span a variety of genres and emotions, prompting audiences to reflect on intriguing hypothetical scenarios. Proceeds from Prelude will support the Inner Wheel of Chennai Symphony, a non-profit organisation dedicated to uplifting women and children.
Indulge spoke to the directors to gain insights into their plays and their creative processes.
Love, Afterlife
Directed by Bhavya Balantrapu, this play re-imagines Romeo and Juliet’s reunion in the afterlife, exploring their quest for a second chance at love. “It’s a fun and fresh take on Romeo and Juliet meeting after their tragic demise,” says Bhavya. The play aims to offer hope for forbidden love without being preachy.
Bestseller
Directed by Prashanth Oliver, this play follows a bestselling author whose life changes dramatically as he writes his next story. “It’s about an author and his assistant navigating the journey to publish his next bestseller, blurring the lines between reality and fiction,” explains Prashanth. Written by debutants Antony Rajan and Sil Louis, it promises suspense and intrigue.
Death Arrives Uninvited
Adapted from Vidal D’Costa’s short film, this play directed by Suhas Vaidya explores the chaos that ensues when an unexpected veteran director and an emerging talent come together in a groundbreaking theatre anthology. A regular day at the ‘Stairway to Heaven’ nursing home sees a set of events playing out when someone pays a sudden visit. Witness the magic as seasoned mentors guide fresh faces through a dynamic showcase.
Flat 707
A suspense thriller directed by Prasanna Rajaram, Flat 707 marks a departure from Prasanna’s usual comedy works. The plot revolves around a serial killer on the loose and two women navigating their isolated lives. “The suspense of identifying the killer, his origins, and his next move, along with added twists, keeps the audience on the edge,” says Prasanna.
The Dad and the Pad
Directed by Shubh Mukherjee, this play delves into the complex dynamics of a father-daughter relationship. The story follows a father’s frantic search for a pad for his hospitalised daughter, revealing layers of emotions, insecurities, and truths along the way. “It’s an emotional rollercoaster showcasing the evolving bond between a single father and his daughter,” shares Shubh.
Tickets Rs 250 onwards.
July 20, 3 pm to 5 pm & 6 pm to 8 pm.
At Alliance Francaise Chennai, Nungambakkam.
