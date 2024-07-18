‘Women’s Monologue’, taking place this weekend in Chennai, aims to explore women’s perspectives through six exciting stories

Every voice has a story and vice versa. When it comes to Chennai’s theatre scene, stories form the heart of every performance, and one show that has stood out recently is the Monologue series curated by Shakira Mukthar. The show returns with an ensemble of an all-women line-up this weekend and is dubbed, Women’s Monologue. This line-up promises an exciting night with terrific one-person plays presenting unique stories and characters that highlight women’s resilience, strength, and empowerment. We have a quick chat with all of the performing artistes and learn from them about what’s in store, how this storytelling format elevates their performance and which aspect of their character(s) has struck a chord with them.