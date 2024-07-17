The play Waiting for Naseer will premiere on veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah’s birthday on Saturday

The philosophical-comedy drama Waiting for Naseer is exactly about this but much more. The two actors – a veteran and a novice – are waiting at the Prithvi Theatre cafe to catch a show of Shah’s new play but the situation gets weirder because only one of them is entitled to a ticket despite being ‘dead’.

The play is written by Mumbai-based playwright Sapan Saran, who works with theatre veteran Sunil Shanbag closely. Srinivas Beesetty, director of the play, got to know from Saran that Shah knows about the story and ‘has mostly read it too’. “I read the script about a year ago, and since then, I’ve been wanting to work on it, because it’s very loosely inspired from the famous play, Waiting for Godot by [Irish playwright] Samuel Beckett,” says Beesetty. Spilling some beans about what to expect from the play, the director says, “There is a scene in the play where one character is an experienced theatre actor and the other one is an aspiring actor, who died young, having a conversation about who is worthy of the ticket. That’s interesting to watch.”

One of the many challenges he faced was slotting the play in the right category. “I don’t know what genre it fits into because there’s obviously a lot of comedy. It’s relatable with acting and theatre, but there’s also a lot of philosophy behind the lines being said. That’s why we termed it as a philosophical comedy. That’s what the author also sees by herself,” he explains.