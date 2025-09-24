Tridhara Durga Puja: Curator Myna Mukherjee and artists Shilo Shiv Suleman and Gouranga Kuila break down the theme

As you start approaching the pandal you will notice the trees are lit up and scarlet red cloths and threads pave the way. The huge gate with a Nandi on top welcomes all visitors, while the sloping path takes one to the centre of the pandal, where one can view the actual mandap.

The entire surrounding gives you a feel of walking across mountainous and cave-like paths with a Chamunda statue, Shiva statue, a real waterfall, Aghori Ganesh and the Kundalini Shakti greeting you all the way to and after the mandap. The entire pandal is black in colour and it has an interesting history.

Speaking to Indulge, Myna states, “The idea is to go back to the roots of the Adi Shakti or the concept of Durga as the mother Goddess. Not just from the Vaishnavite point of view but looking at her at the most primordial. You will see a Chamunda outside and an aghori Ganesh. As an art curator I thought this is really interesting because you will see this pandal is different. Its stripped of all colours to take it back to a prehistoric, written version of Hinduism, that looks at rock caves and from a civilization reawakening point of view. The Durga is also resembling Maa Tara from the Tantric Buddhist form. The installation, Dhwani, that we have here is brass and beaten glass, 12ft high and 7 ft in diameter, a version of the Kundalini shakti which is also an abstract version of the Goddess. It is made by the artist Shilo Shiv Suleman who works at the intersection of art and tech. The workmanship is done by a community of lohars from Jaipur.”