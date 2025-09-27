Discover upcoming stories of survival, from palm trees to the sea

The Learning Community at Quest in Besant Nagar is all set to transform into a living tapestry of stories, of salt and sea, tree, and toddy, song and soil. Porombokkiyal 2025: A People’s Symposium on the Arts, Sciences & Scientists of the Commons happens tomorrow, inviting you to spend the day listening, learning, and sharing with those whose everyday lives are deeply entwined with the landscapes they sustain.

At Porombokkiyal 2025, the commons take centre stage in Chennai

In Tamil, poromboke means the commons, lands and waters that belong to everyone, and to no one. Porombokkiyal, then, is the study of these shared worlds, of livelihoods, knowledges, and art forms born from them. Tomorrow, the symposium brings together voices that often go unheard in mainstream conversations: palmyra climbers, fisherwomen, Irula gatherers, instrument makers, and children. Through conversations, demonstrations, and performances, you’ll see how expertise is lived, not just learned.

The morning opens with The Palmyra: Tapping the Tree of Plenty, a conversation with D. Pandian and Pa. Harris Karishma, moderated by environmental and social activist J. Prasanth. Pandian, who began climbing at twelve, now leads movements to protect the palmyra and revive livelihoods rooted in it. “If a tree goes,” Prasanth says, “its biodiversity, culture, and medicine go with it. People like Pandian are working to recover that.” He adds, “The palms give more than just leaves or toddy, they hold stories, livelihoods, and knowledge. Removing obstacles to their growth is not just environmental work, it’s cultural preservation.”