Kalakki in Chennai brings four performers, four journeys, and a stage pulsing with life

For Kiran Kumar, the play is a reminder of theatre’s restless energy. “Every night you relive emotions, and every time they hit differently,” he explains. “It has taught me consistency, while also encouraging me to look for fresh nuances in every performance. That practice sharpens discipline and strengthens emotional control. It’s a reminder that theatre is never static, it’s alive, and every show feels like a new discovery.”

Sai Varsha Seetharaman, a Bharatanatyam dancer and theatre actor, speaks of the balancing act her character demands. “There’s a mix of innocence and strength I had to hold together,” she says. “I connect most with the silent moments that show the character’s inner strength and vulnerability. Those scenes let me slow down, really feel the emotions, and bring a bit of my own touch to the performance.”

Syed Hyder highlights the ensemble’s synergy. “Working with Akash has given us crystal-clear direction, but also space for discovery,” he notes. “That keeps each scene alive and unpredictable. Reliving emotions every night has taught me to stay present, it’s like peeling back new layers of myself each time, which keeps me growing not just as an actor, but as a person.”

Backing the ensemble is a team that shapes Kalakki’s world on stage: lights and design by Cyril Veronis, set and edits by Sivaraman Ravi, and emcee duties by Dharini Bala. “We wanted the stage to feel intimate yet transformative,” Cyril says. Ravi adds, “The set had to shift moods quickly, almost like another character in the play.”

Presented by Vaanam Studios, the production is envisioned not just as entertainment but as an experience. “Theatre is both escape and mirror,” Akash says. “It lets us lose ourselves in laughter, but it also shows us truths we avoid. Kalakki entertains, heals, while reminding us of the social knots that need untangling.”

And if you’re still wondering why to leave screens behind for a night at the theatre? “Nothing compares to the pulse of live performance,” Akash says. “Kalakki isn’t just a play, it’s an experience. It revives the magic of street dramas, the joy of sitting shoulder-to-shoulder with strangers, and the thrill of emotions unfolding right in front of you — unfiltered and alive.”