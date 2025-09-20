Kalakki in Chennai brings four performers, four journeys, and a stage pulsing with life

What if a single stage could make you laugh till your stomach hurts, swallow a lump in your throat, and feel your heart tug all in one evening? That’s the world Kalakki promises to pull you into.
Written and directed by performing arts practitioner Akash Madhi, Kalakki blends four stories that mirror the bittersweet chaos of life, joy, pain, nostalgia, love and laughter colliding on stage. “Art gave me courage and direction,” Akash says.
Akash’s journey is rooted in teaching and practice. “I teach theatre, parai-attam, mime, clowning, and street play to kids and adults. That has shaped me deeply,” he reflects. “Life itself is a mix, and so is Kalakki. Like its name, it’s a blend of flavours. Through four stories, I wanted to show how emotions collide, clash, and still complete us beautifully.”
Balancing those emotions became both challenge and craft. “I naturally lean toward melancholy while writing, so lighter stories pushed me out of my comfort zone,” he admits. “But they brought the perfect balance. People are giving us their Saturday evening instead of a movie or outing. Kalakki had to feel unforgettable.”
The play is anchored by Chandia Saravanan, who brings fire and focus to her role. “My character speaks with the fury of a community voice,” she shares. “She is furious like a lion and focused like a red wolf. At the same time, it’s about strength that comes from vulnerability.” Chandia connects deeply to her part, too, “I relate to the struggle and pain of a single mother. Personally, I’ve seen single mothers pushing hard for their families as sole providers without pause. That truth fuels my performance.”
For Kiran Kumar, the play is a reminder of theatre’s restless energy. “Every night you relive emotions, and every time they hit differently,” he explains. “It has taught me consistency, while also encouraging me to look for fresh nuances in every performance. That practice sharpens discipline and strengthens emotional control. It’s a reminder that theatre is never static, it’s alive, and every show feels like a new discovery.”
Sai Varsha Seetharaman, a Bharatanatyam dancer and theatre actor, speaks of the balancing act her character demands. “There’s a mix of innocence and strength I had to hold together,” she says. “I connect most with the silent moments that show the character’s inner strength and vulnerability. Those scenes let me slow down, really feel the emotions, and bring a bit of my own touch to the performance.”
Syed Hyder highlights the ensemble’s synergy. “Working with Akash has given us crystal-clear direction, but also space for discovery,” he notes. “That keeps each scene alive and unpredictable. Reliving emotions every night has taught me to stay present, it’s like peeling back new layers of myself each time, which keeps me growing not just as an actor, but as a person.”
Backing the ensemble is a team that shapes Kalakki’s world on stage: lights and design by Cyril Veronis, set and edits by Sivaraman Ravi, and emcee duties by Dharini Bala. “We wanted the stage to feel intimate yet transformative,” Cyril says. Ravi adds, “The set had to shift moods quickly, almost like another character in the play.”
Presented by Vaanam Studios, the production is envisioned not just as entertainment but as an experience. “Theatre is both escape and mirror,” Akash says. “It lets us lose ourselves in laughter, but it also shows us truths we avoid. Kalakki entertains, heals, while reminding us of the social knots that need untangling.”
And if you’re still wondering why to leave screens behind for a night at the theatre? “Nothing compares to the pulse of live performance,” Akash says. “Kalakki isn’t just a play, it’s an experience. It revives the magic of street dramas, the joy of sitting shoulder-to-shoulder with strangers, and the thrill of emotions unfolding right in front of you — unfiltered and alive.”