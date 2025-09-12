Play Enchantment stages Pandit Ravi Shankar’s life as a confluence of art forms

When Peter Shaffer’s Amadeus premiered in 1979, it startled audiences by portraying Mozart not as a saintly prodigy but as a messy, fragile, all-too-human genius. With Enchantment, playwright-director Gowri Ramnarayan attempts something similar for Pandit Ravi Shankar: to show us not just the sitar maestro, but the man behind the myth.

“Liberty in art is never licence, but interpretation,” Gowri says. “My fidelity was not to dates, but to his emotional journey that carried the weight of memory.” She braids theatre, music and dance into one tapestry, not in imitation of ancient theories like the Natya Shastra, but from instinct and training. “In Enchantment, I used music and dance not as pastiche, but as organic fusion. Since my protagonist is a dancer turned musician, it seemed natural that this story should be told in a theatre of confluence.”

The production, staged by JustUs Repertory, combines recorded tracks of Ravi Shankar himself with live dance and performance. Vocals by Bombay Jayashri, alongside Aditya Prakash, Vignesh Ishwar and Chaitra Sairam, merge with tabla, flute, and violin, creating what Gowri calls “compositions where I heard the moans of yearning, trills of wonder, the silence of meditation. They resonated with the inner arc of the story and evoked the protagonist’s changing moods.”