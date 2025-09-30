Bani Sangha Alwal gives Hyderabad its largest and most spectacular Durga Pujo

For years, Hyderabadis travelled to Kolkata to witness the grandeur of Durga Pujo. This year, that journey is no longer necessary. Five acres in Alwal have been transformed into a vibrant world of devotion, colour, and artistry — an ambitious project by the Bani Sangha Alwal Committee, led by Bobby Adhakari (President), Ashish Kumar Bose (General Secretary), Santosh Kumar Das (Treasurer), and Surajit Paul (Art Director).

Bani Sangha Alwal does something unforgettable in Hyderabad

Months of meticulous planning have gone into creating Hyderabad’s largest-ever Durga Pujo, complete with cultural programmes, food stalls, and immersive art installations. “We wanted to revive Bani Sangha Alwal, founded by our grandparents but less active since the 1980s,” says Ashish, adding, “This is about reconnecting people with our traditions while creating something extraordinary for Hyderabad.”

While Durga Pujo is synonymous with Kolkata’s grand pandals, the organisers wanted Hyderabad to host a celebration of equal scale and emotion, one that honours Bengali traditions while incorporating local culture. “People always travel to Kolkata for Pujo. We asked ourselves, why not bring that experience here? Hyderabad deserves its own iconic Pujo,” says Ashish.

The result is a five-acre pandal inspired by both Bengali and South Indian aesthetics, designed to transport visitors the moment they arrive. Inside, Maa Durga rides an elephant, symbolising the forest, while the interiors evoke the aura of a golden temple. “Every detail is crafted to feel authentic and immersive,” Ashish adds.

Visionary behind art

At the heart of this spectacular celebration is Surajit Paul, a Kolkata-based artist with over 27 years of experience designing pandals. “We merged the concept of Swarnagiri with Bengali traditions and infused it with South Indian cultural values,” says Surajit, adding, “This blend creates an experience Hyderabad has never seen.”

Every element — from Maa Durga’s elephant vahana to the Navadurga installations — reflects deep cultural symbolism and craftsmanship. Built with FRP, plywood, and paint, the structure was crafted by artisans flown in from Kolkata to preserve its authenticity. “We’ve worked for a year on this, with intense preparations over the last three months,” Surajit shares.

Adding to the spectacle are two raths placed on either side of the pandal — a first for Hyderabad — enhancing the temple-like ambience. “This is a collective effort,” says Surajit adding, “And it’s only the beginning, future editions will be even bigger.”

Over 85 artisans, 60 logistics staff, and 20 committee members have worked tirelessly to bring the event to life.

Beyond worship

The festival goes beyond religion, offering an aesthetic and cultural experience. Over 30 food and merchandise stalls will offer regional and even international flavours, while an Annadanam area aims to serve 4,000 people over six days. Entertainment is a major highlight. Bollywood composer Jeet Ganguly will perform with his band, and DJ Rishi from Mumbai will host Bollywood-themed nights. Visitors can also enjoy performances by folk musicians from Kolkata, Bharatanatyam dancers, and children’s Ram Leela shows. “We wanted this Pujo to be a one-stop destination where families can worship, enjoy performances, and savour diverse cuisines; all in one place,” Ashish explains.

The grand celebration, costing around ₹1.5 crore, is entirely community-funded. “None of it comes from our pockets. People from all backgrounds: Hindu, Muslim, Christian — have contributed because they believe in the spirit of community,” Ashish shares. “The overwhelming support from sponsors has been heartwarming,” he adds. Safety and security have also been carefully planned. Expect medical facilities, ambulances, police booths, CCTV surveillance, over 40 trained security personnel, and multiple fire exits and emergency plans. “When people leave smiling and inspired, we know we’ve succeeded,” says Ashish.

— Story by Tejal Sinha