From ecological grief to digital drift: watercolour conversations at The Quiet Fluid exhibition in Hyderabad

Across painting traditions, the choice of medium has always shaped how artists think, feel, and build images. Oil lends itself to depth and slow layering; acrylic brings speed and immediacy; tempera asks for control and patience. Watercolour sits somewhere else entirely—less fixed, more responsive. With the way it moves and stains, it resists being fully controlled. In that sense, it feels closer to a conversation than a method, where the artist proposes and the medium answers.

Artists at The Quiet Fluid use watercolour’s fluid uncertainty to explore memory, technology, and the Anthropocene, revealing images as records of becoming rather than fixed scenes

Watercolour, often seen as delicate, carries a long and layered history—from manuscript illumination and East Asian ink practices to European landscape traditions and the lyricism of the Bengal School. The Quiet Fuild, an ongoing exhibition in the city focuses on the medium and its sentimentalities. As curator Ruchi Sharma says, “its language is one of complexity, where water becomes an active agent, guiding pigment into forms that balance intention with chance.” That balance is key. The work unfolds in its making.

The exhibition brings together artists who lean into this quality, allowing watercolour to exist as a complete, self-sufficient practice. Showcasing artists like Anupama Alias Anil, Avijit Dutta, Claire Iono, Ganesh Das, Jahangir Asgar Jani Kaushik Raha, Laxmipriya Panigrahi, Manisha Agarwal, Nishant Dange, Paresh Thukrul, Pradosh Paul, Prafulla Mohanti, Sandip Roy, Sanjoy Patra, Srinivas Mancha, Srinivas Pulagam , Subrata Paul, Sujith S N, Sunil M Lohar, it delves into how pigment seeps into paper, edges blur, forms gather and disperse. Ruchi describes these moments as “at once precise and ephemeral—where the act of making remains visible, suspended in time.” There’s a sense that nothing is entirely fixed. Landscapes dissolve into atmosphere, figures appear and recede, and abstraction carries something internal, almost unspoken. What we see, as she puts it, is “not merely an image, but a record of becoming.”