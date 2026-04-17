I to Eye: Shades of Humanity at NGMA Bengaluru examines identity and community

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Asha’s work opens up multiple perspectives and touches on different aspects of society, often raising questions beyond her own intentions. She doesn’t approach this as an anthropologist or activist — her process is instinctive. She follows what draws her and that often leads her to stories that quietly challenge norms and explore identity. For me, this became a way to focus on humanity at its most basic level. I wanted to look at these images beyond labels and judgments and engage with them as human experiences. The exhibition invites a way of seeing that speaks to coexistence — our shared needs, differences and even the hierarchies we create. Work and everyday life become common threads, allowing us to encounter people not as ‘others,’ but from an equal, eye-to-eye perspective.