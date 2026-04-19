Did you know Odisha’s Chhena Poda, which is getting a GI tag, was discovered from leftover ingredients?

Odisha’s Chhena Poda, which is known as a caramelised sweet will be receiving its GI (Geographical Indication) tag. As it has a rich flavour and a unique smoky texture, Chhena Poda is created using the rich, thick milk solids that represent this regional Indian delicacy.
The origin of Odisha’s Chhena Poda can be traced back to the year 1947 in the Nayagarh district. It is said that the invention of Chhena Poda took place at the hands of Sudarshan Sahoo, who was a sweetmaker. He accidentally added left-over chhena, sugar, and semolina together and placed it in a heated coal-fired oven for an entire night. The next day, he discovered the dessert-like concoction that became a popular Odia sweet.
The dish is prepared using fresh paneer, sugar, and semolina, which are baked for hours until they develop a dark brown skin. Cardamom is used to season the dish, while nuts like raisins and cashew nuts are added on top. The literal meaning of the dish is “burnt cheese.”
Odisha’s Chhena Poda is under the procedure for GI tagging through the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999. The consultative committee meeting for this will be held on 28-29 May 2026 to help advance this proposal and upon a successful process completion, the GI tag will become legally associated with the dessert (Chhena Poda), solely from the Nayagarh district.
According to experts, the recognition of the dessert will not only help in preserving the authentic taste of Odisha’s Chhena Poda but will also raise its profile within India and even globally. The recognition will further emphasize the significance of the dessert in the culture and help sweetmeat producers.
Currently, Odisha is home to many products that have been granted the GI tag, such as Rasgola, Kandhamal Haladi, Sambalpuri Bandha Saree, and Kai Chutney from Gajapati.