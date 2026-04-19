Did you know Odisha’s Chhena Poda, which is getting a GI tag, was discovered from leftover ingredients?

The dish is prepared using fresh paneer, sugar, and semolina, which are baked for hours until they develop a dark brown skin. Cardamom is used to season the dish, while nuts like raisins and cashew nuts are added on top. The literal meaning of the dish is “burnt cheese.”

Odisha’s Chhena Poda is under the procedure for GI tagging through the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999. The consultative committee meeting for this will be held on 28-29 May 2026 to help advance this proposal and upon a successful process completion, the GI tag will become legally associated with the dessert (Chhena Poda), solely from the Nayagarh district.

According to experts, the recognition of the dessert will not only help in preserving the authentic taste of Odisha’s Chhena Poda but will also raise its profile within India and even globally. The recognition will further emphasize the significance of the dessert in the culture and help sweetmeat producers.

Currently, Odisha is home to many products that have been granted the GI tag, such as Rasgola, Kandhamal Haladi, Sambalpuri Bandha Saree, and Kai Chutney from Gajapati.