Noboborsho special: Why is the Bengali calendar 600 years behind the Gregorian one?

To answer this question, one has to understand that the Gregorian calendar began from Jesus Christ’s birth year, however the Bengali Calendar is said to have started from the reign of the Mughal emperor Akbar. Moreover, while the former was introduced to genuinely mark dates and days across the world, the latter, also used to mark dates, had a very specific purpose – to mark harvesting dates. While one became an international standard of measuring the year, the other was adopted by people on a more local basis and eventually grew into an event of celebration.

How did Akbar introduce the Bengali Calendar?

While much has already been spoken and written about the inception of the Gregorian calendar, which we commonly use, the Bengali calendar has an interesting story of inception too. Did you know that it is popularly believed that Mughal Emperor Akbar may have had a hand in making the popularly accepted Bengali calendar? It is said that in the 16th century, when Akbar sat in the throne of the Delhi sultanate, they used the Islamic calendar for ticking off tax collections. However, this calendar unsteadily shifted by 10 or 11 days every year making it difficult to mark specific dates. This hampered with tax collections and noting harvesting seasons.