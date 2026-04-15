Haal Khata: Blending commerce, community and culture in Poila Baisakh

Before diving straight into its significance, it is important to revisit its inception. It is said that this tradition originated during the rule of Mughal ruler Akbar where financial records were maintained in yearly account books for transparent agricultural tax calculations. This book evolved to take the name of Haal Khata and the occasion of the New Year became the much beloved Poila Baisakh.

If one asks what is the need of celebrating the opening of a new financial ledger, then there are several answers to that.

Fresh beginnings: A new financial ledger means closing all old accounts and starting afresh. It signifies learning lessons from the past year and improving their work in the next. It is also a reflection of how the business progressed in the previous year and how one can chalk out the roadmap for the next.

Strengthens vendor and customer relationships: No business, however big or small, can sustain itself alone! One needs the help of certain vendors to get things done. Sometimes, they outsource some works to other people. Moreover, every business has its own team that contributes to its success with their individual skill sets. Further, the customers are the most important link in the business chain because they are the ultimate destination of the product that the business makes. Holding a puja and inviting the vendors and customers only strengthens the bond between them.