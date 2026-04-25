Karen Houge’s ‘Dreamgirl’ comes to Bengaluru with an immersive take on connection

Bias & belonging

Drawing from a 2015 documentary project where she followed Syrian refugees across Europe, Karen began to analyse the stark disparity in how she, a white Norwegian woman and her Syrian travel companions were treated by authorities and citizens. “I have been reflecting a lot about why it is that they instantly trust me and not the others,” she says, noting the clear difference in treatment based on their varying appearances. By transforming her lived experiences into a ‘dream camp’ — inspired by an international childhood programme where young people from different countries lived together — she challenges the audience to dismantle their biases. “I want to be a dream girl dreaming about a world where we are curious and open to each other rather than scared,” she adds.

For Karen, the stage is a site for collective discovery. “I’m interested in making shows where people are experiencing the feeling of togetherness,” she enthuses. The show is highly interactive, utilising games and storytelling to bridge the gap between strangers. “I hope the audience will leave with a feeling of connection and curiosity for other people,” she smiles.

Following successful runs in Mumbai and Kolkata last year, the tour has one more stop before Karen takes on something new as she remains committed to using performance as a tool for empowerment. “I’m going to continue my tour to Pakistan after this week in Bengaluru,” Karen shares. “Then I’ll head back to Norway, where I’m directing a new show about aging — about how you don’t feel old, but society begins to see you that way,” she concludes.

INR 350. April 26, 6.30pm onwards. At Courtyard Koota, Hobli.

Written by Anoushka Kundu

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