Dave Chappelle is thinking about a Chappelle’s Show reboot

While this is happy news for fans, it is also a surprise for many given how he walked out of the show back in 2006. According to reports, he did not want to continue the show, despite its massive success and even turned down a lucrative deal of $50 million. He had said at the time, that he was burnt out and was worried about the direction the show was taking.

In his recent interview, Dave shared, that as he grew older, certain experiences made a lot of decisions for him. His perspective on things have been highly shaped by his days in Yellow Springs, Ohio.

"One of the best sovereignties that a person can enjoy is the sovereignty of their mind. Just the idea of knowing where you land and the rest of the world begins", the comedian said.

Chappelle's Show first debuted back in 2003 and was immensely popular. The intelligent humour that blossomed through the sketches on a variety of topics like politics and popular culture, made it a fan favourite. So many years later, the success of the show continues to define Chapelle.

After so much time, Dave Chappelle that being true to one's self gives birth to the best comedy. He does not think he has to change his approach or humour to continue to cater to an audience.