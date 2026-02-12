A Rs.1,000 crore deal: Maharaja Manujendra Shah's bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi to be sold soon

Reports indicate that the buyer lives in Lutyens' Delhi and is finalizing the purchase of two more large bungalows in the same area. It has been reported that the purchase of the late Maharaja Manujendra Shah's bungalow is one of the first of several to help expand into Lutyens' Delhi.

A famous law firm has filed a public notice on behalf of a buyer. The notice states that any person claiming rights or title over the property must submit their claim in writing with documentary proof. The procedures for this type of public notice are typically followed in order to protect the parties in a high-value transaction for the transfer of real estate property. As of now, no statement has been made by Maharaja Manujendra Shah or his family regarding the deal.

According to reports, the same entrepreneur is reportedly in talks to buy former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s first official residence, 17 Motilal Nehru Marg (Old Delhi). It has been frequently noted during the past year that this property was in the news due to one of India's largest and most publicized sales of an individual home. The sellers, Rajkumari Kakkar and Bina Rani of a Rajasthan royal family, were asking ₹ 1,400 crore for the property.