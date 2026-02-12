Ecological Installation in Delhi's Sundar Nursery highlights 'nuisance plant' Lantana

A walkthrough

Set within the lush green gardens of Sunder Nursery, Sacred Nature is designed as a spiral walkthrough installation, created in collaboration with London-based architectural studio, T_M.space. The structure has been inspired from natural patterns and indigenous knowledge systems, where the spiral appears in shells, seeds, weather systems and cycles of growth. The inspiration also comes from the sacred groves or the community-protected forests that functioned as early bio-reserves long before modern conservation laws.

“The spiral allows for a gradual orientation rather than a linear narrative,” Lal told us. “As visitors walk through the pavillion, there’s a sense of entering a forest while also tuning inward.”

As you enter the pavillion, you find yourself walking between intricately stitched lattice walls, shaped like waves and built from Lantana sticks. Above, a canopy of green foliage and colourful flowers sways lightly. Visitors can slow down, sit for a while, and experience nature at close range.

The visit ends in a room, with a stone monolith placed at its centre — recalling the ritual cores of sacred groves, where stone markers traditionally signified the meeting of earth and sky.

The canopy of more than 40 native plant species, includes flowering and non-flowering plants, as well as edible and medicinal varieties used in North Indian food and healing traditions. Lal said that plant selection was guided by local ecology and by how different species support one another, encouraging pollination and creating habitats for insects and birds.

“Rather than presenting plants as individual specimens, the pavillion treats them as part of a shared system,” Lal explained. “Placing species linked to nourishment, healing, and pollination side by side draws attention to the interdependence that underpins ecological balance, and to our continuing dependence on these relationships for food, health, and survival.”