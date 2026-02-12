Late to Valentine’s weekend? These Mumbai plans are still worth your time

Valentine’s weekend has a way of cornering people. Tables are booked out, menus look suspiciously similar, and suddenly everything claims to be “special”. The truth is that the best plans usually aren’t the loudest ones. They’re the places that already work on a normal weekend and don’t collapse under the weight of expectations.

Mumbai is full of those, as are the hills a short drive away. If you’re booking now, these are the plans that still make sense.