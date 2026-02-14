The Convergence Returns: Beyond the panels at Comic Con Chennai 2026

We have all seen it. The shuffle of sketches as an illustrator spreads them out for eager eyes, the tiny puff of breath as a cosplayer adjusts their mask, the buzz of a crowd when a creator steps onto the stage. Comic Con Chennai is no longer just a two day convention. It has become a much anticipated crossover episode where worlds collide.
This year, the energy feels especially palpable, bringing together some of the most influential names in the industry. Headlining the line up is Ron Marz, the legendary comic writer known for his iconic Silver Surfer run and for co creating Green Lantern Kyle Rayner, with a career spanning Marvel, DC, Dark Horse and even Blizzard’s Diablo universe.
On the Indian front, celebrated creators such as Rajesh Nagulakonda, whose mythological illustrations and large-scale murals have brought historic legends to life, will be in attendance. Joining him at Comic Con Chennai is Savio Mascarenhas of Amar Chitra Katha, the creative force behind beloved characters like Shikari Shambu and Supandi, alongside Prasad Bhat of Graphicurry, widely recognised for his distinctive vector caricatures and viral portrait series. Together with many others, they represent the range and richness of India’s evolving comic and illustration landscape.
Beyond the artist alleys, the stage will light up with performances and pop culture crossovers from names like Azeem Banatwalla, Daniel Fernandes, Kumar Varun and Geek Fruit, blending comedy, commentary and fandom under one roof.
With great fandom force comes great responsibility. That is the stage Comic Con Chennai sets for its third edition, and CEO Shefali Johnson is at the centre of it. “One of the biggest gaps in India’s pop culture ecosystem is continuity. Creators need platforms where their work can be discovered, and fans need spaces where their passion feels shared. When those two meet, communities grow organically, and creativity feels real and possible,” she says.
As characters leap out of their comic strip panels and into real world encounters this weekend, we speak with the creators shaping these worlds and the cosplayers who bring them to life, to understand what keeps the saga alive.
Comics have been around for nearly two centuries now (since 1827 for the number nerds out there) and they endure because they tap into something deeply universal. Ron Marz reflects, “Humans have always told stories with pictures, way back to cave paintings, so I think comics as a form of storytelling will always be with us.” He notes that superheroes are “the closest thing we have to a modern mythology”, and thanks to films and global media, “everyone in the world knows these characters.”
For Ron, the role of the writer may have adapted to new styles and formats, but its core remains unchanged. “Styles of storytelling constantly evolve, but the writer’s role is still pretty much the same,” he says. “The writer is still the first person in the process, the one who starts to build the framework for the story.” At the same time, he is quick to emphasise that comics remain deeply collaborative. “It’s still a very collaborative process. The artist is really the co author, and you are both working toward the goal of making the story come alive. When the writer and the artist are each doing their best work, and sparking off of each other, that’s when it becomes magic.”
That sense of magic is also what keeps him emotionally invested more than three decades into his career. “I love telling stories with words and pictures,” he says. “I’ve written prose, video games, television, but comics are still my favourite because of the power of images to convey so much in one picture.” In an increasingly screen driven world, he believes visual storytelling has only grown more relevant. “The whole world is becoming more and more visually oriented, because we’re staring at screens all the time, so visual storytelling is almost the default setting for many of us now. I’ll always tell stories this way. It’s what I do. It’s who I am.”
Seeing beloved characters exist in a vastly different cultural landscape, Savio Mascarenhas views as a sign of endurance. “I see this as our characters passing the test of time. They cannot be constrained to the panels on a comic page in a book. They have to explore new formats and forms. They have to move out from the pages to the screens. And that is the strength of our content, to adapt to changing times and preferences.”
He points to the transition into the audio visual world and the expansion across languages as proof of that adaptability. “Our very first title, Krishna, has been translated into more than 20 international languages and the major Indian languages too.” With the opening up of the digital world, he adds, their stories are now consumed across borders and communities. “Personally for me, I feel the dream of one man to tell a story has been accomplished, and it makes me proud to be a part of this 59 year journey.”
It is this combination of collaboration, emotional resonance and pure imagination that continues to keep comics alive, generation after generation.
If comics endure because they tap into something universal, the conversation naturally shifts to how today’s creators keep pace. Indian comics are experiencing a renaissance, driven by artists who balance respect for tradition with experimental storytelling.
Rajesh Nagulakonda believes the two must work in tandem. “Tradition and experimentation should go together, only then can storytelling evolve. However, too much experimentation can sometimes dilute the story,” he says. He adds that modern retellings, whether of mythology or history, connect with current generations through technology and visual clarity. “The essence of the story remains the same, but changes in technology and visual understanding help artists tell these stories in ways that connect.”
For Savio, the shift has been both creative and cultural. Reflecting on his early days at Tinkle, he says the change has been “dramatic, literally”. “Our readers of yesteryears loved a certain style of art and storytelling. They loved the simplicity in stories and the art. I have seen the change in the process of creation from the 90s to today. We used to draw, letter and colour on paper and today it’s all digital, with different art styles and a not so linear way of storytelling. We had to evolve with the time.”
Today’s readers, he notes, are far more exposed to both Indian and international comics. “Our readers today are exposed to a lot more in the field of comics, Indian and international, and so we have to be up to the mark to keep them interested in our content.” Yet nostalgia still plays a role. “Yes, we do have the nostalgia crowd that has been our faithful readers who have accepted the change and our newer titles.” Even amid experimentation, the foundation remains steady. “Even though we do experiment in the storytelling process, at the core of it we stay true to our brand of storytelling as Uncle Pai would have wanted it,” he says, referring to Anant Pai, the visionary behind Amar Chitra Katha. “To sum it up, I would say that we have evolved with our readers, and that is important to stay relevant.”
Both creators underline that bridging heritage and experimentation is what keeps comics relevant and resonant, ensuring that the stories shaped decades ago continue to find new readers in new forms. “Comic Con India has helped Indian comics come alive again by taking comic book artists and publishers to many cities,” Rajesh notes. Spaces like this, he says, “give us a chance to understand readers and their preferences better.”
For creators navigating a rapidly changing landscape, bridging heritage and experimentation ensures that comics remain both relevant and resonant, speaking to new generations without losing the soul of the stories that shaped them.
Whether inked by hand or rendered on a screen, the heartbeat of comics remains unchanged, even as the medium grapples with rapidly shrinking attention spans. Prasad Bhat reflects on the pressures of creating in this era. “The idea has to land fast. But that doesn’t mean dumbing things down. It just means being honest and precise.” For him, validation comes from meaningful engagement rather than metrics. “Someone saying ‘This felt like me’ matters more than a post going viral.”
Digital reach has also reshaped community building. “Online, everything moves fast. At Comic Con, you get to look people in the eye, talk, laugh, argue, and sign something for them. That shift is important. It reminds both sides that there’s a real exchange happening, not just content being consumed,” he says.
Ron Marz echoes this sentiment, pointing to the unique elasticity of the form. “Comics can show intergalactic battles just as easily as a conversation in a café. You can make a comic by yourself with pen and paper or with a few friends.” For him, that blend of vast imagination and intimacy is what sets the medium apart.
Even in digital first spaces, consistency remains key. “Keep showing up, but don’t chase seriousness. Consistency builds credibility more than tone ever will,” Prasad advises. Across generations and mediums, the human connection, whether in the ink on a page or in a hall full of fans, continues to give comics their lasting power.
And that brings us to how Comic Con has evolved into a living conversation, a space of equal participation where creators and fans shape the narrative together, where life imitates art and imagination steps off the page to stand among us. That exchange comes alive at Comic Con Chennai 2026 through the dedication of cosplayers like Suriya Banu and Logesh Rajah, who do not just wear their characters, they inhabit them. It is a live reflection of what creators such as Ron Marz and Savio Mascarenhas have long said about storytelling, that the magic of comics and graphic novels comes alive when imagination meets an engaged audience.
“I have always been an avid gamer and a huge anime fan,” Suriya says. “After visiting my first Comic Con, I was pulled into the world of cosplay. I love bringing my favourite fictional characters to life, and this year I will be cosplaying one of the characters from my favourite game.” For her, the connection between fan and fiction runs deeper than surface performance. “Cosplay teaches me to appreciate the nuances of character. It has also taught me to absorb and emulate these traits in my everyday life. There is always more room for growth.”
For Logesh, cosplay carries both passion and responsibility. “When I realised I was good at cosplaying and people loved it, I got more serious about it. But seeing negativity, that dark skinned people should not cosplay, I knew it was my responsibility to show that we are still here, that everyone has a place to be themselves.” Originality and presence are key. “Since people cosplay well known characters, it is hard to stand apart. For me, what matters is what I bring. When I get on stage, I plan a choreography of what the character would do. I become the character.”
Both see cosplay as more than a hobby, and its recognition as a creative discipline continues to grow. “Most brands now recognise the boom, although some prejudice still exists,” Suriya notes. “I hope we outgrow all the stigmas soon.” Logesh agrees. “India still has a way to go before cosplay is seen as a creative discipline by everyone. Many people do not understand it, but thankfully it is growing in popularity.”
The impact of Comic Con is immediate and personal. “Being recognised at Comic Con boosts my confidence,” Logesh says. “Cosplaying by definition is public art. When someone appreciates it, it reinforces everything we do.” Suriya echoes that sentiment. “Cosplay is already shaping pop culture. People dress up for film screenings, for experiences, for expression. It is creating an impact.”
Tickets start at Rs 899. February 14 and 15, from 11 am onwards, at Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam.
Email: shivani@newindianexpress.com
X: @ShivaniIllakiya
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels