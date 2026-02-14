The Convergence Returns: Beyond the panels at Comic Con Chennai 2026

On the Indian front, celebrated creators such as Rajesh Nagulakonda, whose mythological illustrations and large-scale murals have brought historic legends to life, will be in attendance. Joining him at Comic Con Chennai is Savio Mascarenhas of Amar Chitra Katha, the creative force behind beloved characters like Shikari Shambu and Supandi, alongside Prasad Bhat of Graphicurry, widely recognised for his distinctive vector caricatures and viral portrait series. Together with many others, they represent the range and richness of India’s evolving comic and illustration landscape.

Beyond the artist alleys, the stage will light up with performances and pop culture crossovers from names like Azeem Banatwalla, Daniel Fernandes, Kumar Varun and Geek Fruit, blending comedy, commentary and fandom under one roof.

With great fandom force comes great responsibility. That is the stage Comic Con Chennai sets for its third edition, and CEO Shefali Johnson is at the centre of it. “One of the biggest gaps in India’s pop culture ecosystem is continuity. Creators need platforms where their work can be discovered, and fans need spaces where their passion feels shared. When those two meet, communities grow organically, and creativity feels real and possible,” she says.

As characters leap out of their comic strip panels and into real world encounters this weekend, we speak with the creators shaping these worlds and the cosplayers who bring them to life, to understand what keeps the saga alive.

The saga continues

Comics have been around for nearly two centuries now (since 1827 for the number nerds out there) and they endure because they tap into something deeply universal. Ron Marz reflects, “Humans have always told stories with pictures, way back to cave paintings, so I think comics as a form of storytelling will always be with us.” He notes that superheroes are “the closest thing we have to a modern mythology”, and thanks to films and global media, “everyone in the world knows these characters.”