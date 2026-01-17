Comic Con strengthens its footprint in Kolkata, set to return in April 2026

Following a successful debut edition, the City of Joy will witness another exciting fiesta of fandom with Kolkata Comic Con, presented by Maruti Suzuki Arena and powered by Crunchyroll, on April 11–12, 2026, at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre. With the announcement, the city has firmly established itself as a key destination for comics, cosplay, anime, and gaming enthusiasts.
Now in its 13th edition, Comic Con is a flagship pop culture platform that brings creators and fans together to celebrate creativity and explore opportunities across the creative ecosystem. Last year, the inaugural Kolkata edition drew an encouraging response, with thousands coming together to celebrate comics, anime, and storytelling. Its success underscored Kolkata’s deep connection to narrative-driven art forms, firmly establishing Comic Con as a natural extension of the city’s cultural landscape.
Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and MD, NODWIN Gaming, said, “Kolkata doesn’t just consume pop culture, it lives it. From love, literature, and art to cinema, comics, and fandoms, storytelling is part of the city’s everyday rhythm. That’s exactly why, in its very first year itself, Kolkata Comic Con welcomed over 30,000 fans through its doors. This is the only city where you’ll find Bongpool sharing space with a Bengali groom dressed as Spider-Man, where cosplay feels natural. Generations here grew up on Abol Tabol, Feluda, and Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne, and today that same imagination seamlessly embraces superheroes, anime, manga, gaming, and global pop culture. Kolkata Comic Con is where Byomkesh meets Batman and where fandoms collide in the most joyful way possible. In a city powered by stories, art, and passion, Comic Con doesn’t arrive as an event it feels like it belongs.”
Expressing her excitement, Shefali Johnson, CEO, Comic Con India, said, “Kolkata has always been a city of stories, from literature and cinema to art and performance. When we brought Comic Con to Kolkata, we saw how naturally pop culture resonated with the city’s creative spirit. The passion of the fans, the depth of the cosplay community, and the love for characters and narratives made it clear that Kolkata is an essential part of India’s Comic Con journey. We are excited to be back to Kolkata and invite everyone to join us for the ultimate celebration of fandom.”
This deep-rooted love for stories naturally extends into Kolkata’s thriving cosplay and fan communities. Local groups regularly organise meet-ups, workshops, and photoshoots, while participating in anime and pop culture events across India.
The return of Kolkata Comic Con will serve as a catalyst for nurturing local talent, offering cosplayers a prestigious platform to showcase their artistry and secure a coveted spot at the national finals of the Indian Championship of Cosplay. Beyond recognition, it creates invaluable opportunities for creators to connect with peers and industry professionals, exchange ideas, and draw inspiration, empowering them to elevate their craft to new heights.
At Kolkata Comic Con, attendees can explore their favourite comics, discover the latest anime and manga, meet and interact with Indian and international creators, and collect exclusive merchandise. The event also features high-energy gaming zones, elaborate interactive panel discussions, live performances, stand-up comedy, musical acts, and a range of experiential activities, offering a dynamic, youth-focused celebration of pop culture that goes beyond the page.
Tickets for Kolkata Comic Con 2026, scheduled for April 11-12, 2026 are now live exclusively on the District app by Zomato.