Comic Con strengthens its footprint in Kolkata, set to return in April 2026

Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and MD, NODWIN Gaming, said, “Kolkata doesn’t just consume pop culture, it lives it. From love, literature, and art to cinema, comics, and fandoms, storytelling is part of the city’s everyday rhythm. That’s exactly why, in its very first year itself, Kolkata Comic Con welcomed over 30,000 fans through its doors. This is the only city where you’ll find Bongpool sharing space with a Bengali groom dressed as Spider-Man, where cosplay feels natural. Generations here grew up on Abol Tabol, Feluda, and Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne, and today that same imagination seamlessly embraces superheroes, anime, manga, gaming, and global pop culture. Kolkata Comic Con is where Byomkesh meets Batman and where fandoms collide in the most joyful way possible. In a city powered by stories, art, and passion, Comic Con doesn’t arrive as an event it feels like it belongs.”

Expressing her excitement, Shefali Johnson, CEO, Comic Con India, said, “Kolkata has always been a city of stories, from literature and cinema to art and performance. When we brought Comic Con to Kolkata, we saw how naturally pop culture resonated with the city’s creative spirit. The passion of the fans, the depth of the cosplay community, and the love for characters and narratives made it clear that Kolkata is an essential part of India’s Comic Con journey. We are excited to be back to Kolkata and invite everyone to join us for the ultimate celebration of fandom.”

This deep-rooted love for stories naturally extends into Kolkata’s thriving cosplay and fan communities. Local groups regularly organise meet-ups, workshops, and photoshoots, while participating in anime and pop culture events across India.