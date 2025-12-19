A weekend of diverse events and experience: From classical music to Comic Con and more

Join in on the celebration of the women of semi-classical music with vocalist Avanti Patel who’s performance, O Gaanewali, will honour the voices of erstwhile legendary gaanewalis. The show directed by Mallika Singh and Meghana AT, will honour their performances in genres like thumri, dadra, ghazal, chaiti and hori; and artistes like Gauhar Jaan, Begum Akhtar, Iqbal Bano, Shobha Gurtu and others. INR 750 onwards. December 19 & 20, 9.30 pm onwards. Windmills Craftworks, Whitefield.
Witness bharatnatyam dancer Saachi Varun take the stage for her debut in Rangamilana. In this bharatanatyam rangapravesham by the artiste, she will reflect on the learnings from guru Acharya Ashok Kumar. Entry free. December 20, 6 pm onwards. Dr D Premachandra Sagar Auditorium & Centre For Performing Arts, Kumaraswamy Layout.
Head to DYN for a sumptuous Christmas Brunch! Fill your weekend with an exciting array of dishes while to bas in the festive charm of the season. Relish the fascinating flavours from DYN's special grill station with dishes like the menu highlight, Holiday Centerpiece Roast Turkey. Also enjoy christmas essentials like Yule Log, Gingerbread alongside sinful seasonal sweet treats like Stollen Cake, Sticky Toffee Pudding and more. Meal for two: INR 5,000 onwards. On December 25. At Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks
Comic Con returns to the city! Interact with Indian comic writers, award-winning illustrators, creators, cosplayers and gaming enthusiasts in this pop-culture extravaganza this weekend. Robert Capron, known for his popular role as Rowley in the film Diary of a Wimpy Kid; and actress and voice artiste Chloé Hollings — are the headlining artistes during this event. `999 onwards. December 20 & 21, 11 am onwards. At KTPO, Whitefield.
Catch the retelling of the popular fairy tale, Beauty and the Beast, in a unique and marvellous performance, Roopa Viroopa. Merging art forms like Indian classical and folk dances, martial arts and expressive theatre, this presentation has been brought to life and conceptualised by guru Dr Sanjay Shantaram. INR 799 onwards. December 21, 7 pm onwards. At Good Shepherd Auditorium, Residency Road.
It is a weekend packed with the best techno acts in the city at Caged x Mob Mind Weekender. Techno artistes like Agent Bugs, Airwave 95, Anejath, Ansn and many others will take the stage in a grounded texture-first electronic night. INR 284 onwards. At Indiranagar Social, December 20 & 21, 6 pm onwards.
Popular pop-rock band The Yellow Diary will take the stage on Christmas Eve! Serenading you with their exciting hits like Roz Roz, Marz, Buniyaad, Mann and much more, experience the magic of a refreshing sonic identity come to life! December 24, 7 pm onwards. INR 288 onwards. At Hamilton Cocktail Bar, Hoodi.