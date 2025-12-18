Smriti Mandhana turns heads with her elegant look at a product launch event

Smriti​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Mandhana was the highlight at a recently-held event with a poised fashion statement that quickly became a trending topic online. The Indian cricketer, who is also the brand ambassador of OnePlus, was at the brand's new mobile phone 15R's launch in Bengaluru and when on stage, she was just electrifyingly different.

Decoding Smriti Mandhana’s recent look

At the event, Smriti was seen in a long white dress that went down to the floor and had a deep V-neckline with a very simple, clean and well-defined shape. The outfit was very lightly decorated, thus it was the fit and fabric that spoke for themselves. The look was a perfect mix of classy and cutting-edge, which not only reflected her simplicity but was also in harmony with the luxurious vibe of the OnePlus launch. She wore a pair of statement earrings and neutral-coloured shoes to complement the gown.