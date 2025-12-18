Smriti Mandhana turns heads with her elegant look at a product launch event

Smriti Mandhana was the highlight at a recently-held event with a poised fashion statement that quickly became a trending topic online. The Indian cricketer, who is also the brand ambassador of OnePlus, was at the brand's new mobile phone 15R's launch in Bengaluru and when on stage, she was just electrifyingly different.
At the event, Smriti was seen in a long white dress that went down to the floor and had a deep V-neckline with a very simple, clean and well-defined shape. The outfit was very lightly decorated, thus it was the fit and fabric that spoke for themselves. The look was a perfect mix of classy and cutting-edge, which not only reflected her simplicity but was also in harmony with the luxurious vibe of the OnePlus launch. She wore a pair of statement earrings and neutral-coloured shoes to complement the gown.
Her hair was done neatly in gentle, relaxed waves. The makeup was very minimal with a natural base, the eyes being the highlight, and the lips in a nude shade. The fans and fashion watchers were praising her look, as they found it to be elegant yet strong and very different from the usual. Many of them also pointed out that the dress was perfect for the stage under the bright lighting.
This was her first big public appearance after her personal life went through a turbulent change. Recently, Smriti announced separation from her fiancé, music composer Palash Muchhal. It was a wedding that had been planned for November but was called off after a series of events relating to the health of the family and decisions taken by both parties. After the statement, Mandhana removed all the pictures from her pre-wedding shoot and asked for privacy.