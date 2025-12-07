Smriti Mandhana confirms wedding is off, Palash Muchhal threatens legal action against anyone spreading false news

There has been much speculation around Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana's wedding to musician Palash Muchhal. The couple were slated to get married on November 23, 2025 in Sangli. However, the wedding had been abruptly postponed citing a health issue suffered by Smriti's father, Shrinivas Mandhana.
The last two weeks saw immense speculation with rumours about alleged infidelity on Palash's end. To make matters worse, Smriti had deleted her wedding and engagement posts from her feed while Palash's family kept assuring that the wedding will happen soon.
On Sunday, December 7, 2025, Smriti Mandhana put an end to all curiosity, She took to her Instagram Story to confirm that her wedding to longtime partner, Palash Muchhal has been called off. Minutes later, Palash shared an update on his Instagram Story as well, slamming the rumours that made headlines the past couple of weeks.
Smriti Mandhana has been on everyone's radar since the Indian Women's team won the ODI World Cup after a historic victory against South Africa on November 2, 2025. It seemed that her joy knew no end with her wedding to Palash Muchhal only a few weeks away.
On Sunday, Smriti Mandhana said that the wedding would not happen. In the statement shared by the cricketer, she wrote, "Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off".
Requesting privacy, the World Cup winner continued, "I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace".
The cricketer also reiterated her commitment to the country as a player. "I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all and for me that has always been representing my country at the highest level. I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible and that is where my focus will forever be. Thank you for all your support. It's time to move forward", she concluded.
Minutes later, musician Palash Muchhal released a statement putting his own side of the story forward. "I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship", he wrote.
Palash specifically addressed the "baseless rumours" that made this challenging time more difficult. He added, "Its been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me. Its the most difficult phase of my life and I will deal with it gracefully holding on to my beliefs. I truly hope we, as a society, learn to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip, whose sources are never identified. Our words can wound in ways we may never understand".
The singer-composer went on to say that such gossip mongering leads to "drastic consequences" for many people. He further clarified, "My team will be taking strict legal action against those spreading false and defamatory content".
Notably, Palash Muchhal has not removed his videos or pictures with Smriti Mandhana yet. However, the two have unfollowed each other on Instagram, making it clear to the world that their ways are now truly separate.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels