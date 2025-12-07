Smriti Mandhana confirms wedding is off, Palash Muchhal threatens legal action against anyone spreading false news

There has been much speculation around Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana's wedding to musician Palash Muchhal. The couple were slated to get married on November 23, 2025 in Sangli. However, the wedding had been abruptly postponed citing a health issue suffered by Smriti's father, Shrinivas Mandhana.

The last two weeks saw immense speculation with rumours about alleged infidelity on Palash's end. To make matters worse, Smriti had deleted her wedding and engagement posts from her feed while Palash's family kept assuring that the wedding will happen soon.

On Sunday, December 7, 2025, Smriti Mandhana put an end to all curiosity, She took to her Instagram Story to confirm that her wedding to longtime partner, Palash Muchhal has been called off. Minutes later, Palash shared an update on his Instagram Story as well, slamming the rumours that made headlines the past couple of weeks.

Smriti Mandhana requests privacy during this difficult time

Smriti Mandhana has been on everyone's radar since the Indian Women's team won the ODI World Cup after a historic victory against South Africa on November 2, 2025. It seemed that her joy knew no end with her wedding to Palash Muchhal only a few weeks away.