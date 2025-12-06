Smriti Mandhana’s shares first social media after wedding postponement

Indian cricketer and vice-captain of the women’s team, Smriti Mandhana, has returned to social media nearly two weeks after postponing her wedding to singer-composer Palash Muchhal on November 23, following her father’s sudden health emergency.

Smriti Mandhana makes her social media comeback post controversy

Smriti took to Instagram to share a paid partnership video in which she spoke about her journey and career in cricket. The post marks her first public appearance since the wedding was postponed.

Soon after sharing the video, fans flooded the comment section with happiness at seeing the cricketer back online. One fan wrote, "Stay blessed, Smriti." Another commented with excitement, saying, "Finally, my babygirl is back... hope you're okay, didi!" A third user added, "You’re back... hope you're doing okay and that everyone at home is as well."