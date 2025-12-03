All you need to know about Shravan Mandhana, Smriti Mandhana’s elder brother

A cricketer and an inspiration

Shravan’s commitment to the game was such that he had represented Maharashtra in under-16 state tournaments when he was young, and a young Smriti would get a ringside view of competitive cricket. Smriti has often credited watching her brother playing those tournaments as the real turning point that motivated her to take up the sport seriously. In many ways, Shravan’s cricketing aspirations became the bedrock upon, which Smriti’s legacy would be built.

As Smriti's career soared to international heights, Shravan transitioned from the pitch to entrepreneurship. He today manages the family's flagship business-the SM 18 Turf Club and Café in Sangli-along with his father, Shrinivas Mandhana. The venture-partly named after Smriti's jersey number-keeps him deeply connected to the local sports community and is a testament to the family's enduring bond with cricket.

A quiet life and immense pride

Away from his sister’s intense glare of international stardom, Shravan leads a quiet family life. He married his wife in July 2018, and the couple welcomed their son, Hrinay Mandhana, on October 9, 2021. Although he has moved away from professional play, his pride in his sister seems palpable. Right after India’s victory in the Women’s World Cup 2025, Shravan reacted like an elder brother would. He said the win was very special because family was with her, adding, "to see her achieve this feels amazing." Shravan Mandhana was more than a brother; he was Smriti’s first role model, mentor and the reason her journey on the world stage began in the first place. As Smriti steps into her next chapter, her brother’s influence remains a vital, enduring chapter in her phenomenal story.