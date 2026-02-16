All you need to know about Ramadan 2026: Date, time, rituals and more

Sehri marks the beginning of the fast before sunrise, while Iftar marks its end at sunset. In India, Sehri will occur around 05:06 AM to 5:36 AM and Iftar will occur around 6:15 PM- 6:32 PM. During this fasting period, many people will abstain from both food and drink (i.e. even water) during the entire day

As Ramadan nears, many Muslims spend time in prayer, reciting the Quran, performing good deeds for others, and thinking of ways to grow closer to God. Meals also play an important role in uniting family members and/or friends, through prayers of thanks and shared purpose.

All over the globe, Muslims dedicate the month for their growing devotion and developing methods of self-control through charitable actions to enhance their spiritual awakening. The month ends with the grand Eid-ul-Fitr. It involves food and the gathering of family members. People hug each other and buy Eiddis for their loved ones.