All you need to know about Ramadan 2026: Date, time, rituals and more

Ramadan is an Islamic holy month that falls on the 9th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. Its literal meaning is ‘good heart.’ The start date for Ramadan 2026 is February 19th. But it depends upon when the crescent moon can be observed. Saudi Arabia and the Gulf countries may observe Ramadan on February 18th, if the moon is sighted the day before. The entire month of Ramadan consists of religious rituals including fasting, prayer, charity, and good deeds.
Ramadan 2026 is of great religious importance because it contains the time when the Holy Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad. The fast during this month is a major pillar of Islam and is observed with true faith and commitment.
Sehri marks the beginning of the fast before sunrise, while Iftar marks its end at sunset. In India, Sehri will occur around 05:06 AM to 5:36 AM and Iftar will occur around 6:15 PM- 6:32 PM. During this fasting period, many people will abstain from both food and drink (i.e. even water) during the entire day
As Ramadan nears, many Muslims spend time in prayer, reciting the Quran, performing good deeds for others, and thinking of ways to grow closer to God. Meals also play an important role in uniting family members and/or friends, through prayers of thanks and shared purpose.
All over the globe, Muslims dedicate the month for their growing devotion and developing methods of self-control through charitable actions to enhance their spiritual awakening. The month ends with the grand Eid-ul-Fitr. It involves food and the gathering of family members. People hug each other and buy Eiddis for their loved ones.
