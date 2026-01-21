Ajay Devgn addresses speculations on him playing The Lion in new reality show The 50

Continuing the joke ahead, Ajay strikes his iconic Singham pose and says, “Main vardi wala Lion hoon” (I am the lion in uniform). On asking how he would manage fifty contestants, he laughs and says, “Main 5 logon ki party mein bhi nahi jaata” (I don’t even go to a party of five people). He concludes by saying, “Last time bol raha hoon, main The 50 ka Lion nahi hoon.” (I am saying it for the last time, I am not The 50’s Lion).

The 50 is based on the French reality show Les Cinquante. The series will have 50 participants from diverse backgrounds, all assembled within a massive, palace-like atmosphere. There will be no regular predictable eliminations, just mind games, power play, and twists in the new reality show. However, the Lion will be the unseen player in the game. The 50 is all set to have its premiere on Sunday, February 1. Karan Patel, Faisal Shaikh, Divya Agarwal, Shiny Doshi, Monalisa and Vikrant, Dushyant Kukreja are some of the confirmed contestants. With the clock ticking, all eyes are on a single question: who is The Lion?