Ajay Devgn addresses speculations on him playing The Lion in new reality show The 50

The 50 is generating tremendous buzz among fans. A reality show hosted by Farah Khan, along with 50 participants, is described to be an action-filled game of strategy, power, and unexpected events. The heart of the buzz is The Lion, the unknown figure with control over the rules and twists of the game. After seeing the teasers, netizens are speculating that it can be Ajay Devgn.
The curiosity has increased, thanks to the newly released promo featuring Ajay Devgn. The promo begins with the Singham of Bollywood watching the teaser of The 50 on television. Meanwhile his phone wouldn’t just stop ringing. Each one of the people calling him asks him the same thing. But he rejects the rumours, "Chote mote pranks kar sakta hoon, par ye show kaafi controversial lag raha hai" (I can pull small pranks, but this show looks quite controversial).
Continuing the joke ahead, Ajay strikes his iconic Singham pose and says, “Main vardi wala Lion hoon” (I am the lion in uniform). On asking how he would manage fifty contestants, he laughs and says, “Main 5 logon ki party mein bhi nahi jaata” (I don’t even go to a party of five people). He concludes by saying, “Last time bol raha hoon, main The 50 ka Lion nahi hoon.” (I am saying it for the last time, I am not The 50’s Lion).
The 50 is based on the French reality show Les Cinquante. The series will have 50 participants from diverse backgrounds, all assembled within a massive, palace-like atmosphere. There will be no regular predictable eliminations, just mind games, power play, and twists in the new reality show. However, the Lion will be the unseen player in the game. The 50 is all set to have its premiere on Sunday, February 1. Karan Patel, Faisal Shaikh, Divya Agarwal, Shiny Doshi, Monalisa and Vikrant, Dushyant Kukreja are some of the confirmed contestants. With the clock ticking, all eyes are on a single question: who is The Lion?