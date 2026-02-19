Exploring the intersection of art and nature at Bengaluru's The Sixth Sense festival

It is often noted that life imitates art and Bengaluru is not a stranger to art in its most unique and innovative forms. This weekend, life itself is presented as a natural form of existence, offering yet another perspective to the city’s audiences through art. The debut edition of The Sixth Sense festival, a unique multidisciplinary festival, features different dimensions of art, music, technology and nature — finding their way into the spotlight. As founder Roshan Netalkar, who also founded the popular music fest Echoes of Earth, highlights, “nature’s intelligence is the guiding principle behind the curation of The Sixth Sense.”

Roshan also expresses the significance of, “engaging with technology, positioning it not as a passive medium but as a tool for awareness, learning and meaningful connection” through this fest. New media artist Rahul Sharma, who displays the shared grammar between forms of life and nature across varied scales, Bharat Raj Thukral founder of multidisciplinary art studio Dasien Lab and alternative electronic music artiste Panelia, who has a unique set planned, discuss what’s in store!