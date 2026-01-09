Anuvab Pal’s show in Hyderabad is a comedic take on our society with a dash of critique on the side

Comedy at its best, reflects culture back to us — its habits, contradictions, and everyday absurdities; and Anuvab Pal does exactly that. With The Anuvab Pal Show, he uses humour not just to make people laugh, but to offer a clearer look at the times we live in.

For Anuvab, the experience begins with thought as much as fun. “It’ll hopefully be an intelligent and fun stand-up show,” he says. “Clean comedy, no bad language, and some insight into the world today.” Audiences walking in can expect sharp observation without shock value.

His comedy style is less about quick punchlines and more about situations. “I feel cultural critique makes people think longer,” Anuvab explains. “I try to set scenes rather than hit punchlines. So what is funny is funny.” This approach allows the humour to build naturally, often staying with the audience long after the show ends.

Class, privilege, and power often appear in Anuvab’s work, not as lectures but as observations. “I’m obsessed with class,” he says. “And how that structures everything in our society.” Some of this comes from personal experience, while much of it is from watching how people behave and interact across social lines.

When it is about sensitive subjects, Anuvab is honest about the current scenario. “Many self-censor automatically; especially religion and politics. It’s just the reality of where we live.” Whether comedians should avoid these topics, Anuvab believes, is a personal decision.

Having seen Indian stand-up change over the years, he remains hopeful. “Everything goes through cycles,” he says. “Audiences will always remain as long as you give them intelligent observation of their current world.”

As he brings the show to Hyderabad, he expects a diverse crowd. “All the streaming audiences and tech is in Hyderabad. And a lot of India’s new money,” he says. “I’m hoping for quite a cosmopolitan audience.”

