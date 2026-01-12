Mattel introduces an autistic Barbie to its inclusive doll range

Mattel Inc. is expanding its commitment to inclusive play with the introduction of an autistic Barbie, the newest addition to its Barbie Fashionistas line. The doll joins a growing collection designed to reflect a wider range of lived experiences, including Barbies with Down syndrome, hearing aids, vitiligo and prosthetic limbs.

Barbie expands representation with an autistic doll designed through collaboration

The autistic Barbie was developed over more than 18 months in collaboration with the Autistic Self Advocacy Network (ASAN), a non-profit organisation that works to advance the rights and representation of autistic people. According to Mattel, the aim was not to define autism through a single lens, but to thoughtfully reflect some of the ways autistic individuals may experience and process the world.

That task was far from straightforward. Autism encompasses a broad spectrum of traits that vary widely between individuals, many of which are not outwardly visible. Noor Pervez, ASAN’s community engagement manager, worked closely with Mattel throughout the development process and emphasised the importance of nuance.

“Autism doesn’t look any one way,” Pervez said. “But we can try to show some of the ways that autism expresses itself.”