Venus Williams gets her own 'Barbie' Doll, inspired by iconic 2007 look

Mattel honors Venus Williams with a new Barbie doll inspired by her 2007 Wimbledon look, celebrating her historic win and fight for equality.
Mattle launches Venus Williams Barbie doll
Venus WIlliams gets her own BarbieX
We have got another Barbie doll coming. Mattel is now paying tribute to Venus Williams, one of most influential champion with Inspiring Women series. The company has now revealed a Venus Barbie doll after her iconic 2007 Wimbledon appearance.

Venus Williams' 2007 Wimbledon legacy celebrated with new Barbie doll

Venus Williams has been part of the Barbie universe previously in 2024. The tennis player was included in a special lineup which celebrated female athletes for Barbie's 65th anniversary. But Venus Williams is getting her own Barbie doll which places her place both as an icon and role model.

The Barbie doll is a recreation of her iconic Wimbledon look from 2007. It featured a pleated tennis dress, a green gem necklace, a wristband, and accessories including a tennis racket and ball. This marked an important moment and not just for the sake of style.

Venus Williams marked history by becoming the first women to receive an equal prize money. This marked a historic moment in gender equality for the sports category. Same year, she went on to secure her fifth Grand Slam title.

The Venus Williams Barbie will be launched on August 15 onwards on Mattel's online store and will be priced at INR 2999. Krista Berger, Senior Vice President of Barbie praised the female athlete and called this doll a symbol to her barrier-breaking legacy.

Mattle launches Venus Williams Barbie doll
Urvashi Rautela alleges her Dior bag was stolen at London airport during Wimbledon visit

Venus Williams expressed her gratitude towards this moment, "I hope this doll reflects the values I've stood for throughout my career — equality, authenticity, and never giving up."

Mattle launches Venus Williams Barbie doll
Barbie steps towards inclusivity with new Type 1 diabetes doll
Barbie
Venus Williams

