Venus Williams gets her own ‘Barbie’ Doll, inspired by iconic 2007 look

Venus Williams has been part of the Barbie universe previously in 2024. The tennis player was included in a special lineup which celebrated female athletes for Barbie's 65th anniversary. But Venus Williams is getting her own Barbie doll which places her place both as an icon and role model.

The Barbie doll is a recreation of her iconic Wimbledon look from 2007. It featured a pleated tennis dress, a green gem necklace, a wristband, and accessories including a tennis racket and ball. This marked an important moment and not just for the sake of style.

Venus Williams marked history by becoming the first women to receive an equal prize money. This marked a historic moment in gender equality for the sports category. Same year, she went on to secure her fifth Grand Slam title.

The Venus Williams Barbie will be launched on August 15 onwards on Mattel's online store and will be priced at INR 2999. Krista Berger, Senior Vice President of Barbie praised the female athlete and called this doll a symbol to her barrier-breaking legacy.